Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sauna
  4. United States
  5. Rocky Knob Sauna / GriD Architects

Rocky Knob Sauna / GriD Architects

Save this project
Rocky Knob Sauna / GriD Architects

© Brycen Fischer Photography© Brycen Fischer Photography© Brycen Fischer Photography© Brycen Fischer Photography+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sauna
Upper Tract, United States
  • Architects: GriD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Brycen Fischer Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alt Welding, Bill's Portable Welding, Elemental Metalworks, MF Fire, MillerMetal Fabrication
  • Select Furniture Design And Construction Consultant:Ed Leedy
  • Construction Directors:Adam Read
  • City:Upper Tract
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Brycen Fischer Photography
© Brycen Fischer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. On a remote mountain farm, a series of rudimentary saunas had been constructed since the late 1970s, each iteration advancing in relative permanence. Unfortunately, the last utilitarian iteration burned to ashes a quarter-century after the first. For 15 years the site lay dormant, setting the stage for another generation to resurrect the spiritual sanctuary. This time the project was reimagined as research is driven design/build; blending students, professionals, and craftsmen, exploring time-tested construction techniques as well as new methodologies.

Save this picture!
© Brycen Fischer Photography
© Brycen Fischer Photography

The team also researched sauna traditions throughout human history, the results of which directly influenced the design, abstractly referencing historic traditions while embracing regional farm vernacular. While an asset conceptually, the saunas remoteness was also a primary challenge surrounding the teams' 10-day sojourn to construct it. Logistical complexities included getting materials and supplies to the property as well as physically working at the site which sits at the edge of a small pond.

Save this picture!
© Brycen Fischer Photography
© Brycen Fischer Photography
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Brycen Fischer Photography
© Brycen Fischer Photography

Without access to heavy machinery, all aspects of the work were completed manually or with small power tools. While intentionally small and handcrafted, major components of the design required considerable technical expertise and construction capability, much of which was learned by the team on-site. This project is truly off-the-grid, naturally lit by the circadian rhythms of the sun and moon. Heat is maintained using both active and passive techniques that blend a robustly insulated building envelope and a small, high-efficiency wood-burning stove.

Save this picture!
© Brycen Fischer Photography
© Brycen Fischer Photography

The stove itself was created in a similar design/build manner, having been the grand prize winner of the U.S. Department of Natural Resources Next Generation Wood Stove Design Challenge. The siting is purposeful, with the new structure located directly on the remnants of scorched earth where the previous sauna structures once stood. By reusing the original footprint, the new structure limited disturbance to the natural environment while being deferential to the history of the place.

Save this picture!
© Brycen Fischer Photography
© Brycen Fischer Photography

Furthermore, the south-facing fully glazed wall, created using a reclaimed shower door, is shaded from mid-day sun by a deep overhang. Rough-cut lumber was repurposed from earlier structures on the property, used extensively for the exterior cladding, interior walls, and both interior and exterior benches. Even the new dimensional lumber used to cast the board-formed concrete was repurposed as rough framing. The cladding was charred on-site to avoid petroleum / chemical-based finishes.

Save this picture!
© Brycen Fischer Photography
© Brycen Fischer Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Upper Tract, WV 26866, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GriD Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaUnited States
Cite: "Rocky Knob Sauna / GriD Architects" 03 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956132/rocky-knob-sauna-grid-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream