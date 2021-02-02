Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Images of Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre, in China

Zaha Hadid Architects unveiled images of on-going construction works on the site of the Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre in China. Located in one of the world’s most dynamic regions, the project is set to become a hub of contemporary creativity. Recent photos highlight the installed steel structure for the roof’s canopy and evolving works on the four cultural venues.
At the heart of Jinwan district’s Western Ecological New Town, the Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre is in progress. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the project integrates four distinct cultural institutions: a 1200-seat Grand Theatre; a 500-seat Multifunctional Hall, a Science Centre; and an Art Museum.
While each of the constructions has its unique characteristics, the interventions will be united by a structure that spans 170 meters wide from east to west and 270 meters long from north to south. The center’s distinctive roof structure unites the different venues under a network of reticulated shells soaring above the four buildings. Moreover, the two larger and two smaller venues are connected by a central plaza.
Inspired by the chevron patterns of migratory birds flying in formation over southern China, the canopies are composed of elements that respond to the different functional requirements, configured through repetition, symmetry, and scale variation. Pre-fabrication, pre-assembly and the use of modular construction have therefore a major role.
The design optimizes natural light in all public areas and enhances connectivity; creating engaging civic spaces for Zhuhai’s residents to enjoy throughout the day and evening. […] Ramps invite visitors to the rooftop piazza where footbridges and stairs connect through a central void to each venue […] an external amphitheater on the west side of the center allows for outdoor performances and activities. -- Zaha Hadid Architects
Designed as integral elements within Zhuhai’s ‘sponge city’ initiative, the landscape enhances natural permeation, storage, and re-use of rainwater. In addition, water consumption is regulated through humidity and soil-moisture sensors. Aiming for two stars in China’s Green Building Evaluation Standard, the project optimizes thermal performance and provides external solar shading. Moreover, other systems will include intelligent energy consumption and indoor air quality monitoring systems, and waste heat recovery.
Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre
