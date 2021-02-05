Submit a Project Advertise
World
DAS Lab × Cultural Innovation Store / DAS Lab

DAS Lab × Cultural Innovation Store / DAS Lab

Courtyard. Image © Fangfang TianView to the rest area from the bar area. Image © Fangfang TianRest area, high window introducing light from the courtyard into the space. Image © Fangfang TianExternal view of the project. Image © Fangfang Tian+ 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store, Retail Interiors
Huzhou, China
  • Architects: DAS Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  112
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fangfang Tian
External view of the project. Image © Fangfang Tian
Text description provided by the architects. Compared with the ancient towns in the south of the Yangtze River, the ancient town of Xinshi, which is hidden in the city, is a little bit lonely, that’s why it also contains more peace and tranquility. As the reputation of other ancient towns is rising, Xinshi ancient town is staying low-key, introverted and calm. The goal of its pursuit is not just a bustling tourist attraction, but an ancient town to live in.

View to the rest area from the bar area. Image © Fangfang Tian
Witness the richness and purity of Time's sediment
As time changes, people's demand for the outside world has risen from survival to the spiritual level of aesthetic feeling. Cultural and creative brands have already made various aesthetic choices for life and connected various possibilities.

Double-height space, skylight introducing natural light into the space. Image © Fangfang Tian
As the first collection store of cultural and creative goods in Xinshi ancient town, DAS hopes to create an experience of the evolution of cultural and creative goods in the old house, which shows people the continuation of culture to life and a new direction of cultural and creative space.

Combination of wood, stainless steel and cement in the space. Image © Fangfang Tian
Remolding and rebirth of space
The project is adjacent to water, and it has a unique enclosure with various spatial structures. In the reconstruction, the window on the roof introduces the natural light, and the whole design continues the original structure. Through "the extension of space" and "the reorganization of new cells", the coffee shop reshapes the space .

Overall view of the interior space. Image © Fangfang Tian
Furniture details. Image © Fangfang Tian
On the basis of retaining the original building, the surrounding elements melt into the space, blurring the boundary, and becoming the rebirth of the natural method. When the sun passes through the courtyard, the city, the stone and the tree seems to wake up in the fragrance.

Courtyard. Image © Fangfang Tian
Courtyard. Image © Fangfang Tian
Project location

Address:Xinshi Old Town, Hujiawen Road, Deqing County, Huzhou, Zhejiang, China

DAS Lab
