Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. HOK's West London Masterplan Receives Planning Approval Along Bollo Lane

HOK's West London Masterplan Receives Planning Approval Along Bollo Lane

Save this article
HOK's West London Masterplan Receives Planning Approval Along Bollo Lane

Ealing Council has approved HOK's masterplan for redeveloping a half-mile-long, narrow stretch of land along Bollo Lane in West London. The team's proposal includes 852 new homes with 50 per cent affordable housing ranging from 4 to 24 floors in height. Delivered by Transport for London (TfL), the scheme culminates in a mixed-use tower near Chiswick Business Park and the Piccadilly line tracks.

Courtesy of HOKCourtesy of HOKCourtesy of HOKCourtesy of HOK+ 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HOK
Courtesy of HOK

As the team explains, the proposed development includes a new train crew accommodation building for the Piccadilly line drivers. A new green corridor linking the Acton Town and Chiswick Park underground stations is central to the scheme, as well as a series of public spaces and private terrace gardens. The development encompasses land that is currently used for operational space by TfL (including buildings and staff parking) as well as some small local businesses.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HOK
Courtesy of HOK

“Our approach to placemaking and high-quality architecture seeks to reinforce the identity of the neighborhood and celebrate urban living while ensuring a lasting legacy for this development,” said David Weatherhead, RIBA, design principal for HOK. "It's an exciting new way of thinking about transforming the underutilized parcels of land that are so common around London's transport infrastructure into wonderful spaces that enrich people's lives."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HOK
Courtesy of HOK

The Design Team is led by HOK's London studio providing architecture and master planning services. East is providing landscape design and Mott MacDonald is providing full engineering services. Work on site could begin as early as the end of 2022.

News via HOK

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "HOK's West London Masterplan Receives Planning Approval Along Bollo Lane" 09 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956038/hoks-west-london-masterplan-receives-planning-approval-along-bollo-lane> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream