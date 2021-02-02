Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Extension
  4. United Kingdom
  5. A Room in the Garden / Studio Ben Allen

A Room in the Garden / Studio Ben Allen

Save this project
A Room in the Garden / Studio Ben Allen

© Ben Tynegate© Ben Tynegate© Ben Tynegate© Ben Tynegate+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Studio Ben Allen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ben Tynegate
  • Client :Jonnie and Rachel Allen
  • Structural Engineers :Format Engineers
  • Landscape Design:Daniel Bell Landskap
  • Installer :Sullivan and Company
  • Cnc Cutting :Hub Workshop
  • City:London
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate

Text description provided by the architects. The geometry of the architecture is an interplay of changing geometric forms. The octagonal wall structure rises to form a hexagonal roof which then frames a square skylight. The main timber columns that support the walls converge to form a truss-like structure that supports the roof. In so doing they give a heightened sense of verticality and therefore both a greater sense of space and an aesthetic reinforcement of the underlying geometry of the structure.

Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate
Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate

The intention was to design a structure that was both high quality yet affordable, quick and easy to assemble by a self builder, and which could be taken down and reassembled. It was also important that it was low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) both in its end-use but also in its assembly. Each element is numbered and slots into the next. There is no on site cutting required and all of the screw and bolt fixing holes are predrilled. Internal and external linings are sheet material so there are no wet trades and therefore almost no dust and little noise created during the erection process.

Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate

The structure uses digital fabrication in the form of 2d flatbed CNC cutting technology. This was chosen as it is both affordable (compared to 3d or 5 axis CNC milling) and also a readily accessible technology, with workshops in many towns and most cities offering CNC cutting. The design of the structure pushes this technology to its limits, all elements are cut and notched to interlock. This has the advantage that it maximises the structural performance of the timber and avoids the need for measuring on site.

Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate
Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate

The building is built to modern UK building regulation standards, however, the sprayed insulation means that it is airtight, ensuring that very little energy is required to heat it. The underfloor heating, lighting, rooflight, and extract fan with a humidistat can all be controlled remotely from a smartphone. This means that even during prolonged periods when not in use the temperature can be controlled and space can be naturally or mechanically ventilated to ensure that remains dry, well ventilated, and warm when needed.

Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate

With a team of 2 people, the mainframe took 2 days to erect and the external linings and cladding took 4 days to install. The internal linings, underfloor heating, flooring, and furniture took a further 4 days’ work, to a total of 20 person-days. The only specialist required was the spray insulation contractor and an electrician.

Save this picture!
© Ben Tynegate
© Ben Tynegate

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Putney, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Ben Allen
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "A Room in the Garden / Studio Ben Allen" 02 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956023/a-room-in-the-garden-studio-ben-allen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream