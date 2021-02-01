Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. France
  5. Léonard de Vinci Technical College / TANK Architectes + COSA

Léonard de Vinci Technical College / TANK Architectes + COSA

Save this project
Léonard de Vinci Technical College / TANK Architectes + COSA

© Camille Gharbi© Camille Gharbi© Camille Gharbi© Camille Gharbi+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University, Sustainability
Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France
  • Outdoor Area:11600 m²
  • Lead Architect:Tank, COSA Colboc Sachet architectures
  • Landscape Architect:Sébastien Sosson
  • Structural Engineering:Bollinger + Grohmann
  • Environmental Approach:Solener
  • Acoustics:Jean-Paul Lamoureux
  • Economics:Cabinet Becquart
  • City:Saint-Germain-en-Laye
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

Text description provided by the architects. Carried by two agencies, four heads, and even more hands, « the universe of the Léonard de Vinci high school project resonates with our research, our respective ways of writing a project. »

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

The architecture of a technical college needs to express construction. It must offer the flexibility essential to a continuously evolving programme. It must be simple and strong, able to serve students and staff over time.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

The project goes straight to the point. Shape and constructional traits arise from the rational imperatives of the programme: doubling the surface area of the college, with the creation of a new building that will accommodate 1200 students, while maintaining the facility’s activities.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

The new building is distributed on three levels. On the ground floor are areas for technical instruction with workshops, cloakrooms and stores, forming a U around the courtyard and opening onto the forecourt. Movement is distributed via two interior streets which, as well as providing natural light, facilitate orientation within the complex.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

The ground floor is built into the slope, so that the first floor, where the college’s student and administrative life takes place, is on the same level as the park that will eventually run through the building. These functions are connected by large covered patios, creating a selective dialogue between themselves and the world outside.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

On the second floor, classrooms provide exclusive views over the park and the central garden.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi
Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

A 3.6-meter load-bearing skeleton divided into 1.2-meter units structures the building. The joinery and facade cladding, lights, radiators and electrical terminals maintain this same regular pattern. The uniform distribution of the utility networks, the repetitive design of the openings and the absence of internal bearing walls make for genuine modular flexibility.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

The solar screens are fixed in such a way as to leave the views open. They are adapted to the orientation of each facade and play a structural role by providing rigidity for the high glass walls on the ground floor and support for the service passage on the second floor.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

Through this economy of resources and simplicity of construction, through the rejection of arbitrary design of all kinds, the architecture remains free of any formal presumption and pared down to its simplest constructional truth.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TANK Architectes
Office
COSA Colboc Sachet architectures
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityFrance
Cite: "Léonard de Vinci Technical College / TANK Architectes + COSA" 01 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956022/leonard-de-vinci-technical-college-tank-architectes-plus-cosa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream