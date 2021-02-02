Station of Laken / B-architecten

+ 28

Metro Station • Brussels, Belgium Architects: B-architecten

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Lucid

Project Team: Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Karol Grygolec, Louise Lauwers,Lisa Van Com, Evelien van de Riet, Kim Vanthienen

Facades: Vanhecke - Suls Architecten

Civil Engineering: Util Structuurstudies

Acoustic Engineering: Bureau De Fonseca

City: Brussels

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The centre of the former railway station of Laken became the new entrance zone on the ground floor. Here we can find the socio-cultural café, the entrance hall, the multi-purpose hall with green room and cloakroom and the toilets.

A new contemporary extension at the platform side improves the flexibility of the railway station. This south-oriented winter garden is a reference to the original access to the platforms. A new circulation zone vertically connects all functions of the building: exhibition halls, studios, meeting rooms, and working areas

The façades of the former station have been carefully restored. The original structure of the building is respected to its maximum extent.