World
Station of Laken / B-architecten

Station of Laken / B-architecten

© Lucid

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Metro Station
Brussels, Belgium
  • Architects: B-architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lucid
  • Project Team:Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Karol Grygolec, Louise Lauwers,Lisa Van Com, Evelien van de Riet, Kim Vanthienen
  • Facades:Vanhecke - Suls Architecten
  • Civil Engineering:Util Structuurstudies
  • Acoustic Engineering:Bureau De Fonseca
  • City:Brussels
  • Country:Belgium
© Lucid
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. The centre of the former railway station of Laken became the new entrance zone on the ground floor. Here we can find the socio-cultural café, the entrance hall, the multi-purpose hall with green room and cloakroom and the toilets.

© Lucid
© Lucid
Plan 01
Plan 01
© Lucid
© Lucid

A new contemporary extension at the platform side improves the flexibility of the railway station. This south-oriented winter garden is a reference to the original access to the platforms. A new circulation zone vertically connects all functions of the building: exhibition halls, studios, meeting rooms, and working areas

© Lucid
© Lucid

The façades of the former station have been carefully restored. The original structure of the building is respected to its maximum extent.

© Lucid
© Lucid

