Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal / LMN Architects

General Contractor : IMCO General Construction

Landscape Architect: HBB Landscape Architecture

Lighting Design: Dark Light Design

Mechanical And Plumbing Engineers: FSi Consulting Engineers

Electrical Engineering: Jacobs Engineering Group

Vertical Transportation: The Greenbusch Group, Inc.

Geotechnical Engineer: Hart Crowser

Signage Design: Ilium

City: Mukilteo

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The Mukilteo-Clinton ferry route moves more than two million vehicles and nearly four million riders annually in conjunction with State Route 525, the major transportation corridor connecting Whidbey Island to the Seattle-Everett metropolitan area. With proximity to commuter trains via Sound Transit’s Mukilteo Sounder Station, the new two-story terminal building’s walk-on ridership is expected to increase more than 100 percent over the next 20 years during peak commute times. The new terminal provides more space for vehicle holding and separates pedestrian and vehicle boarding with an overhead walkway for safer, more efficient loading, especially for people with disabilities.

The building’s longhouse form, derived through close collaboration with numerous Coast Salish tribes, enriches the passenger experience, streamlining circulation and managing large patron flows with intuitive wayfinding. Vertical transportation cores with elevators and stairs at each end of the structure lead to a linear promenade at the upper level, from which entries to the ticketing and waiting area are visible.

The waiting room is a daylight-filled space with views to land and sea that help orient ferry riders. Tribal cultural motifs created by local, Native American artists James Madison and Joe Gobin are displayed throughout the building, creating a welcoming atmosphere of regional belonging. In conjunction with the terminal, a new waterfront promenade connects a path from downtown Mukilteo, through the terminal and on to the beach, creating an elevated pathway for public use.

LMN Architects worked closely with the Coast Salish tribes, whose traditional fishing rights encompass the area’s coastal waters, to incorporate environmental stewardship into the overall concept. The project’s strong sustainability ambitions started with repurposing the brownfield site, which previously housed a U.S. Air Force Cold War fuel depot and pier. Removing the pier eliminated approximately 10 percent of the Puget Sound’s remaining toxic creosote piles. The structural expression combines advanced energy and water conservation, and the longhouse-style shed roof allows for a full array of photovoltaic panels, meaning the facility can return energy to the grid.

The roof canopy is made from cross-laminated timber, sustainably harvested and locally sourced. Heating and cooling the concrete-slab main floor with electric heat pumps efficiently provides interior comfort year-round. A rack-and-pinion window system automatically opens and closes in response to changing conditions, optimizing airflow and comfort. The vehicle holding area features pervious concrete that collects stormwater and filters it through layers of sand before it enters the Possession Sound. Other advanced stormwater treatment systems are used throughout the terminal site.

The Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal provides a flexible asset for the community while creating a major new transportation hub that alleviates congestion and provides a new connection to public transit. The new terminal improves numerous shortcomings of the existing 63-year old facility while looking to the future with a sustainable approach serving the Pacific Northwest’s rapidly evolving transportation needs.