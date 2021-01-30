Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Studio Symbiosis Rehabilitates ID Origins Headquarters in Mumbai's City Center

Studio Symbiosis Rehabilitates ID Origins Headquarters in Mumbai's City Center

Save this article
Studio Symbiosis Rehabilitates ID Origins Headquarters in Mumbai's City Center

In the dense urban fabric of India’s Mumbai, Studio Symbiosis upgraded the ID Origins Headquarters into a new visual marker of the city, using organic strokes to merge old and new into one revitalized project. The HQ has been under construction since October 2019 and is a historic landmark for the company, as it was where the owners first initiated their business in the 1980s. The 18,750 sqm project was awarded the WA World Architecture Community Awards for its unique design approach.

ID Origins Mumbai Elevation. Image © Studio SymbiosisID Origins Mumbai Night View. Image © Studio SymbiosisID Origins Mumbai Lobby. Image © Studio SymbiosisID Origins Mumbai . Image © Studio Symbiosis+ 10

Originally, the building consisted of six commercial floors, but with the new rehabilitation, twelve additional floors were added on top, connected with a load-transferring girder. Naturally, the new floors needed additional support, so the designers added columns from the ground floor upwards and manipulated their design to conceal the project’s dichotomy, which led to the building’s unique facade grid. The geometric elements on the facade were created with a V profile to ensure an array of material options. After several tests, the team selected Aluminum Composite Panels for their durability, fire rating, and lightweight. 

Save this picture!
ID Origins Mumbai Entrance. Image © Studio Symbiosis
ID Origins Mumbai Entrance. Image © Studio Symbiosis

Since the building will be used for commercial and residential purposes, there was a need to reduce the glare while providing optimum natural lighting in the commercial areas. To do so, the design team perforated the screens on the facade’s columns and faded them out as they reached the residential floors, giving the residents a more uninterrupted view.

Related Article

Studio Symbiosis is Building the Perfume Park and Museum in Kannauj, India

The same design language was further explored in the project’s interior, mimicking the facade’s motif in the interior décor. The rehabilitation extended beyond the architecture, rerouting the entrances and exits and creating an urban lobby, which became a part of the Mumbai urban layout. See below the first images of the structure under construction.

Save this picture!
ID Origins Mumbai Under Construction . Image © Studio Symbiosis
ID Origins Mumbai Under Construction . Image © Studio Symbiosis
Save this picture!
ID Origins Mumbai Under Construction . Image © Studio Symbiosis
ID Origins Mumbai Under Construction . Image © Studio Symbiosis
Save this picture!
ID Origins Mumbai Under Construction . Image © Studio Symbiosis
ID Origins Mumbai Under Construction . Image © Studio Symbiosis

Related Article

Studio Symbiosis is Building the Perfume Park and Museum in Kannauj, India

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Studio Symbiosis Rehabilitates ID Origins Headquarters in Mumbai's City Center " 30 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955986/studio-symbiosis-rehabilitates-id-origins-headquarters-in-mumbais-city-center> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream