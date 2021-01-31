Minx House / Ib+mr

-
Architects: Ib+mr
- Area: 4197 ft²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Favaro Jr.
-
Manufacturers: Bontempo, Conceito Store, Escadas e Cia, Jabu engenharia, Lurca Azulejos, MMP Movelaria, Marmoraria Zabeu, Portobello Shop, RN Esquadrias, Villabella Revestimentos
- Design Team:Daniele Giacomeli, Fernanda S. Moura, Vitória Rezador
- Engineers:Construtora Ypês
- Structure:Carlos Alberto Martins
- Landscape:Thuttiverde Paisagismo
- Lightning:Arteluz Iluminação
- City:Residencial Damha I
- Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Stripping and functionality. These have been the customers' requests when requesting the project. With a generous, urban terrain and without any natural attractions in the surroundings, the house has been designed from clear volumes, natural materials, always seeking cross ventilation and natural lighting. In relation to the street, quite airtight, in no way suggesting the breadth and integration of the internal areas.
We´ve chosen to develop it from patios: a central one, in which is the swimming pool, surrounded by the entire leisure and social area. Another patio for the couple and another one for the other dorms and studio.
All of them can be interconnected, from the large opening of the frames. Thus, in addition to the connection between the spaces, optimum ventilation is also allowed.