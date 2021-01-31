Minx House / Ib+mr

+ 37

Houses • Residencial Damha I, Brazil Architects: Ib+mr

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4197 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr.

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bontempo , Conceito Store , Escadas e Cia , Jabu engenharia , Lurca Azulejos , MMP Movelaria , Marmoraria Zabeu , Portobello Shop , RN Esquadrias , Villabella Revestimentos

Design Team: Daniele Giacomeli, Fernanda S. Moura, Vitória Rezador

Engineers: Construtora Ypês

Structure: Carlos Alberto Martins

Landscape: Thuttiverde Paisagismo

Lightning: Arteluz Iluminação

City: Residencial Damha I

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Stripping and functionality. These have been the customers' requests when requesting the project. With a generous, urban terrain and without any natural attractions in the surroundings, the house has been designed from clear volumes, natural materials, always seeking cross ventilation and natural lighting. In relation to the street, quite airtight, in no way suggesting the breadth and integration of the internal areas.

We´ve chosen to develop it from patios: a central one, in which is the swimming pool, surrounded by the entire leisure and social area. Another patio for the couple and another one for the other dorms and studio.

All of them can be interconnected, from the large opening of the frames. Thus, in addition to the connection between the spaces, optimum ventilation is also allowed.