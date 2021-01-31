Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Minx House / Ib+mr

Minx House / Ib+mr

Save this project
Minx House / Ib+mr

© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.+ 37

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Residencial Damha I, Brazil
  • Architects: Ib+mr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4197 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bontempo, Conceito Store, Escadas e Cia, Jabu engenharia, Lurca Azulejos, MMP Movelaria, Marmoraria Zabeu, Portobello Shop, RN Esquadrias, Villabella Revestimentos
  • Design Team:Daniele Giacomeli, Fernanda S. Moura, Vitória Rezador
  • Engineers:Construtora Ypês
  • Structure:Carlos Alberto Martins
  • Landscape:Thuttiverde Paisagismo
  • Lightning:Arteluz Iluminação
  • City:Residencial Damha I
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. Stripping and functionality. These have been  the customers' requests when requesting the project. With a generous, urban terrain and without any natural attractions in the surroundings, the house has been designed from clear volumes, natural materials, always seeking cross ventilation and natural lighting. In relation to the street, quite airtight, in no way suggesting the breadth and integration of the internal areas.

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
Lateral facade
Lateral facade
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

We´ve chosen to develop it from patios: a central one, in which is the swimming pool, surrounded by the entire leisure and social area. Another patio for the couple and another one for the other dorms and studio.

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Cross section
Cross section
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

All of them can be interconnected, from the large opening of the frames. Thus, in addition to the connection between the spaces, optimum ventilation is also allowed.

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ib+mr
Office

Products

StoneConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Minx House / Ib+mr" [Casa Minx / Ib+mr] 31 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955973/minx-house-ib-plus-mr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream