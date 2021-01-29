Submit a Project Advertise
Shikor Country House / Spatial Architects

Shikor Country House / Spatial Architects

© Asif Salman

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Banshkhali Upazila, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Spatial Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  446
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Asif Salman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Adobe, BERZER, BSRM, Fresh, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect:Mohammad Naimul Ahsan Khan, Farzana Rahman
  • Design Team:Nusrat Azim Mithila
  • Clients:Saber Ahmed Khan, Tahmina Begum
  • Engineering:Saidur Rahman
  • City:Banshkhali Upazila
  • Country:Bangladesh
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

Text description provided by the architects. Shikor is a journey towards the core of rural life in response to the call from own roots. It’s an opportunity to discover the treasures of ordinary rural life, possessing the baton of successorship as well as celebrating the colors of nature. The story of this family is not an exception to any Bengali family whose predecessors were farmers. Successors gradually settled in urban areas. Mr. & Mrs. Khan (generation-2), both school teachers, are living their retired life in Chattogram city.

© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

Khan left his father’s (generation-1) homestead for his profession and lived mostly in school campuses. After marriage he separated his part of father’s homestead and made own his village house jointly with one of his elder brothers. though he never lived there permanently, he always maintained a strong connection with the village. That connection was fading down gradually. Children (generation-3) have grown up and live in cities. Grandchildren (generation-4, age 2-13) are more interested to visit resorts or tourist places rather going to village house during vacations.

© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

The old house was itself counting its last days as it’s made of mud (1983) & faced major cyclones in its lifetime. In addition lack of modern facilities and poor communication system resulted in irregular and short visit to village. Finally Mr. & Mrs. Khan initiated to build a new house. The intent was to create scope for children & grandchildren to come & enjoy their own quality time during vacations as well as pass the baton of succession. Here the journey begins. 

© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

Climate is not unlike other part of Bangladesh. South-east monsoon air is accompanied by western coastal breeze in addition. Air is fresh and salt-free. The west offers picturesque panorama of the horizon through agricultural lands. colors of twilight can be enjoyed till last aura.

© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

In an avenue alike site furthermore guided by the alignments of neighboring homesteads, the volume of the functions itself takes a brick shape and is nullified in mid-south to south-east to allow breezes from all three directions (south, east & west). Kachari (guest lounge) is allocated in an isolated front part. Dining lounge in the rear is perceived as a pavilion and is exposed to nature through poschati (projected) veranda. Upper floor layout is inspired by resort’s plans in contrast to traditional layout in ground floor. In order to maintain a balance between social privacy and exterior exposures, bedrooms (gudam) are allocated in upper level.  An indoor pond along with screen walls and skylights recreated the ambience inside of a traditional jolghat and invigorated the cavaedium of the house.

Section AA
Section AA
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

Location & context is the essence of the value of the house. The project showcases the handcrafted workmanship of local artisans.  It utilizes all the natural resources to the maximum too. Perforated peripheral walls & skylights convert each & every corner of the house to a live museum of light & shadow. experiences of spaces vary from dawn to dusk, summer to winter.

© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

Cite: "Shikor Country House / Spatial Architects" 29 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

