Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Biophilia in Architecture: Nature Indoors and Outdoors

Biophilia in Architecture: Nature Indoors and Outdoors

Save this article
Biophilia in Architecture: Nature Indoors and Outdoors

Enabling Village / WOHA. Photo © Patrick Bingham-HallMemorial Cemetery Parque das Cerejeiras / Crisa Santos Arquitectos. Photo © Isis de OliveiraIT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov. Photo © Alexandre Oliveira – Jafo FotografiaBamyan Provincial Hospital / Arcop (Pvt) Ltd. Photo © Irfan Naqi+ 12

The idea of "Biophilia" was defined as "love of life" in ancient Greece. Although the term may seem relatively new, coming across as a trend in the fields of architecture and interior design, the concept of biophilia was introduced by psychologist Erich Fromm for the first time in 1964 and then popularized in the 1980s by biologist Edward O. Wilson, who studied the lack of connection with nature caused by urban life.

The guiding principle is quite simple: connect people with nature to improve their well-being and quality of life. How could architecture do that? By seeking alternatives to integrate nature – either through natural elements or techniques – into its designs.

The most common approach is incorporating natural features into the built environment. Water, vegetation, sunlight, and natural materials are used quite often. Another typical characteristic of biophilic projects is the use of organic shapes and silhouettes instead of straight lines, even though the connection with nature is not necessarily a formal one, but also a process of mimicking nature's unique strategies.

Check out the following 11 projects that explore biophilia indoors and outdoors.

Enabling Village / WOHA

Save this picture!
Enabling Village / WOHA. Photo © Patrick Bingham-Hall
Enabling Village / WOHA. Photo © Patrick Bingham-Hall

Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd

Save this picture!
Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd. Photo © Lin Ho Photography
Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd. Photo © Lin Ho Photography

Bamyan Provincial Hospital / Arcop (Pvt) Ltd.

Save this picture!
Bamyan Provincial Hospital / Arcop (Pvt) Ltd. Photo © Irfan Naqi
Bamyan Provincial Hospital / Arcop (Pvt) Ltd. Photo © Irfan Naqi

Memorial Cemetery Parque das Cerejeiras / Crisa Santos Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Memorial Cemetery Parque das Cerejeiras / Crisa Santos Arquitectos. Photo © Isis de Oliveira
Memorial Cemetery Parque das Cerejeiras / Crisa Santos Arquitectos. Photo © Isis de Oliveira

150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects

Save this picture!
150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects. Photo © Frank Oudeman
150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects. Photo © Frank Oudeman

University of Florida Clinical Translational Research Building / Perkins+Will

Save this picture!
University of Florida Clinical Translational Research Building / Perkins+Will. Photo © Robin Hill
University of Florida Clinical Translational Research Building / Perkins+Will. Photo © Robin Hill

Qiantan District Towers, Lot 14 / FGP Atelier

Save this picture!
Qiantan District Towers, Lot 14  / FGP Atelier. Photo © Dmitrii Iagovkin
Qiantan District Towers, Lot 14  / FGP Atelier. Photo © Dmitrii Iagovkin

Qalma Building / Carazo Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Qalma Building / Carazo Arquitectura. Photo © Fernando Alda
Qalma Building / Carazo Arquitectura. Photo © Fernando Alda

IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov

Save this picture!
IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov. Photo © Alexandre Oliveira – Jafo Fotografia
IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov. Photo © Alexandre Oliveira – Jafo Fotografia

Veolia Office / Pitá Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Veolia Office / Pitá Arquitetura. Photo © Gabriel Neri Faim
Veolia Office / Pitá Arquitetura. Photo © Gabriel Neri Faim

6 Orsman Road Workspace / Waugh Thistleton Architects + Storey

Save this picture!
6 Orsman Road Workspace / Waugh Thistleton Architects + Storey. Photo © Ed Reeve
6 Orsman Road Workspace / Waugh Thistleton Architects + Storey. Photo © Ed Reeve

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "Biophilia in Architecture: Nature Indoors and Outdoors" [Biofilia na arquitetura: estratégias naturais em interiores e exteriores] 31 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955940/biophilia-in-architecture-nature-indoors-and-outdoors> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream