Diller Scofidio + Renfro And Stefano Boeri Architetti to Regenerate Abandoned Buildings in Via Pirelli 39 in Milan, Italy

Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS + R) and Stefano Boeri Architetti have won the international architectural competition for the renovation of Pirelli 39 in Milan. Launched on 25 November 2019, the contest organized by COIMA SGR and the municipality of Milan, gathered 70 submissions made up of 359 studios from 15 countries.

Connecting the Biblioteca degli Alberi park with a laboratory greenhouse to educate on environmental impact and building re-use, Diller Scofidio + Renfro And Stefano Boeri Architetti’s proposal was awarded the first place in the competition to regenerate Pirelli 39 in Milan. Located in the center of the Porta Nuova Gioia area, between the Central Station and Scalo Farini, the site acquired by COIMA in 2019, also provides access to Porta Nuova from the north towards the city center. Part of the regeneration process of the wider area, the redevelopment project “envisages a mixed-use model of public-residential-tertiary spaces through the recovery of the existing tower, the bridge-building over Melchiorre Gioia and the construction of a new tower”.

Our studio is thrilled to have this opportunity to make a meaningful architectural contribution to the city of Milan, our first project in Italy. As much of our work focuses on the future of cities, the Pirelli 39 project presents a great opportunity to develop a new model of mixed-use development and sustainable urban growth. The project combines the adaptive reuse of heritage buildings with environmentally responsible new construction and a vibrant ‘living’ cultural destination devoted to the art and science of plants. -- Elizabeth Diller, Partner at Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Considered to be the first Italian redevelopment project aligned with ESG impact objectives (environmental, social, and governance practices) and Next Generation EU guidelines to be planned post-Covid, the project has been designed to meet the highest standards of sustainability. By upgrading and modernizing the existing space, the intervention will introduce notions of sustainability, anti-seismic standards, contemporary usage, structural enhancements, and urban improvements. According to the architects, the main drivers behind the development of the project were:

Re-composition of the parts of the Porta Nuova park separated by Via Melchiorre Gioia and extension of the quality of the pedestrian spaces of Porta Nuova to the north, Central Station and Farini railway yard

Building re-use over demolition and reconstruction

Development of an impact investment methodology, measurable by declining objectives and effects with respect to defined targets

The creation of a cultural symbol of a historical period which, on the one hand, has accentuated the environmental and social emergencies at a global level, on the other is fueling the formation of a more resilient cultural model of development

This project will reinvigorate the iconic former Pirellino building, creating a new tower that mixes architecture and nature to create a green space that is open to the whole city. In such a difficult period, this project relaunches the vision of a forward-looking Milan and bravely faces the great challenges of the climate crisis. -- Stefano Boeri, Founder of Stefano Boeri Architetti

