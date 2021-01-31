Submit a Project Advertise
World
AK House / Leo Romano

AK House / Leo Romano
© Edgard Cesar
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Jardins Munique, Brazil
  • Architects: Leo Romano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  528
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Edgard Cesar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aldeia, Bela Arte, Interpam
  • City:Jardins Munique
  • Country:Brazil
© Edgard Cesar
Text description provided by the architects. Casa AK was completed in 2020 and has approximately 500m2. It is located in a horizontal condominium in the city of Goiânia, Goiás. The sloping terrain made it possible to implant the residence at the highest level allowed. Thus, the ground floor was two meters above the street, allowing a greater view of the residents in relation to the frontal forest.

© Edgard Cesar
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© Edgard Cesar
It is important to emphasize that the lateral and bottom buildings surrounded the other possibilities of visual amplitude. Sunstroke together with frontal visuality defined the development of the house plan. In this way, the pool square welcomes the resident and invites to the social pavilion with the concept of a veranda room. At this point, all environments are integrated through openings in aluminum frames. The side openings are at the edge of the setback and are occupied by a garden, bringing nature into the house. Still with the idea of enhancing the relationship between the house and nature, hanging gardens serve both social environments and intimate circulation.

© Edgard Cesar
On the upper floor are the suites and a large TV room. On the street, the front wall with the gates behave like a repetition of the materials on the second floor, mixing stone and aluminum louvers. The glazed ground floor is an element of contrast in the monolith, revealed only when we are at the leisure level with swimming pools, balconies and rooms. The house is barely visible from the street. This makes the cozy atmosphere printed in the environments become a revelation pleasing to the eye.

© Edgard Cesar
Cite: "AK House / Leo Romano" [Casa AK / Leo Romano] 31 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955935/ak-house-leo-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

