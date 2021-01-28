Glass House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura

-
Architects: Ângela Roldão Arquitetura
- Area: 192 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Jomar Bragança
-
Manufacturers: Abatjour de Arte, Amilcar de Castro, Daniel Mansur, Fernando Lucchesi, Inne Móveis, JR Móveis, Marie Camile, Mharmaros, Micheliny Martins Móveis, Miguel Aun, Niura Bellavinha, Persianas e Idéias, Templuz, Vallveé
- Lead Architect:Ângela Roldão
- Design Team:Thalita Mattos, Marina Rebelo
- Client:Álvaro Daniel Reis
- Engineer:WK Construções, Renato Pessoa
- Landscape:Matos e Renault Paisagismo
- Structure:Humberto Bellei
- Lightning:Júnia Carsalade
- City:Casa Branca
- Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a gated community in the district of Casa Branca, Brumadinho, next to Inhotim (Museum of Arts) and very close to the city of Belo Horizonte. The region is part of the Rola Moça Park, a huge natural reserve area, listed, full of rivers, waterfalls and trails. The floor plan, succinct, with no lost spaces, gives an impression of a much larger construction than it really is.
The desire of a client who has adopted a minimalist lifestyle and who loves gardening, nature and is an amateur musician. He loves playing the drums! It took a lifetime to situate the house, small, to save as much of the existing trees and vegetation as possible! A quick construction, which was done with a reduced team. Almost a dry construction. The calculation that made a structure full of overhanging that gives lightness to the construction, was extremely important. The house consists of two 6x12m modules (maximum size of the steel bar), a 3x12 module, plus the balcony, so as not to waste material. Steel is sold by the kilo.
The Glass House is a simple construction. Metallic structure aluminum window frames, glass, fair-faced concrete finish closings, technocement floor and porcelain tiles in the bathrooms, define the space and capture the surrounding landscape in its splendor. It’s almost a tree house!