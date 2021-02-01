Construction and Design Trends of 2020: The Recurring, The Popular, The Relevant and The Substantial

As we look back at the architecture projects we have published in 2020, as part of our yearly review, we were able to distinguish many recurring elements and solutions in terms of materials, programs, and functions.

Since the architecture industry moves slightly slower than others, we found that many things in the construction and design that have been building up these past years have come out making strong statements this 2020. We believe, therefore, that trends in the architecture world could be defined not only by what has been recurrent and popular but also, what has proven to be relevant and substantial.

Here are some of the trends we have spotted this year, and that will certainly be part of the design agenda of the upcoming years.

1- Materials & Construction

Exposed Steel Structures

Brick Vault House / Space Popular. Image © Mariela Apollonio

PR9 Housing Reform / La Troupe. Image © Jorge López Sacristán

Shed House / Marcos Franchini + Nattalia Bom Conselho. Image © Jomar Bragança

Topo's Shed Workspace and Housing / Pía Mendaro. Image © Manuel Ocaña

Werkspoor Factory / Zecc Architecten. Image © Stijnstijl Photography

Glass Blocks

Santa Clara Building / Lagula Arquitectes. Image © Adrià Goula

Glassbook House / Sibling Architecture. Image © Katherine Lu

Tamarind Bistro and Music House / BodinChapa Architects. Image © Witsawarut Kekina

Ricco Burger Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image © Haruo Mikami

HEB'S Restaurant / Maden Group. Image © Atdhe Mulla

2- Interior Solutions

Curtains as Space Dividers

Renovation of the Operations Court in CENTROCENTRO / Héctor Fernández Elorza. Image © Montse Zamorano

Industry & Leisure Multifunctional Spaces / Gustav Düsing. Image © Johannes Förster

Frenches Interior / Sibling Architecture. Image © Christine Francis

Apartamento ready-made / azab. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

Apartment in Santa Cruz / Bala atelier. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Sfera Beauty Co-working / Eduard Eremchuk. Image © Inna Kablukova

3- Green Invasion

Interior Gardens

Stairway House / nendo. Image © Takumi Ota

Innovation Hub Acid House Barcelona / ARQUITECTURA-G. Image © José Hevia

Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd. Image © Lin Ho Photography

GROUNDS Coffee / KOGAA. Image © Alex Shoots Buildings

Q House / Q concept. Image © Quang Dam

Green Façades & Rooftops

Sky House / MIA Design Studio. Image © Trieu Chien

White Arbor and Open Air Theater / APL design workshop. Image © KITAJIMA Toshiharu/ Archi Photo

Commodore Apartment Building / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Albert Park Office and Depot / Harrison and White + Archier. Image © Peter Bennetts

4- Color

Color Monochrome

ARP Office / Ali Ravanpak + Babak Abnar. Image © Hamed Farhangi

Duplex in Sant Gervasi / ARQUITECTURA-G. Image © José Hevia

Casa Torre in Madrid / Carolina González Vives. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Mixtape Apartment / AZAB. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects. Image © Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design. Image Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Accent Color

Apartment on a mint floor / Fala. Image © Ricardo Loureiro

Retroscena Apartment / La Macchina Studio. Image © Paolo Fusco

Colours of My Life Apartment / WY-TO architects. Image © Frank Pinckers

Impress Dental Clinic / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia

Het Epos School / SeARCH. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

Restaurant Cheriff / Mesura. Image © José Hevia

5- Programmatic Solutions

Extensions & Additions

Mountain View House / CAN. Image © Jim Stephenson

White Rabbit House / Gundry & Ducker. Image © Andrew Meredith

AR Residence / DEDRAFT. Image © Nick Dearden

Johannes House Extension / MADAM architectuur. Image © Olmo Peeters

Monumen(t)huis Office Renovation / Declerck-Daels, Architecten. Image © Tim Van de Velde

Redefined Public Spaces

Bonfire Square / MAT Office. Image © Kangshuo Tang

Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos. Image © Patricio Zeiss

Superblock of Sant Antoni / Leku Studio. Image © Del Rio Bani

PARK PARK / Public City Architecture. Image © Kokemor Studio

TULIP – Your place at the table / ADHOC architectes. Image © Raphael Thibodeau

