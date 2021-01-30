Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Italy
  5. House For a Physicist / ATOMAA

House For a Physicist / ATOMAA

Save this project
House For a Physicist / ATOMAA

© Sara Magni© Sara Magni© Sara Magni© Sara Magni+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: ATOMAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sara Magni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artemide, Bisazza, FontanaArte, VitrA, FLOS, Kriptonite, Preformatiitalia, Sikkens
  • Lead Architect:ATOMAA, Studio Asabesi
  • Design Team:Eleonora Salsa, Daniela Serini, Elizavetha Ukhabina, Federica Rigon, Simone Marusi
  • City:Milan
  • Country:Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sara Magni
© Sara Magni

Text description provided by the architects. When your client is a genius, you may be asked: how can you change the idea of an unhappy past, while avoiding the tabula rasa? How can you make everything fit? The apartment in question holds with it a rather dark and unpleasant past, one which the client aimed to disguise in a project which brings new domestic life and a rewritten narrative to the apartment.

Save this picture!
© Sara Magni
© Sara Magni

For this particular client, there was a need to provide: a real kitchen without compromise; a room for conversation with a hearth; a quiet reading room; a study with a map of the world; an alcove with a private bathroom; a bunk bed for the children (with a dedicated bathroom of course); and even a two-seat Jacuzzi and a Japanese inspired genkan where one can leave one's shoes and walk barefoot.

Save this picture!
© Sara Magni
© Sara Magni
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Sara Magni
© Sara Magni

The main challenges of the project were focused on the idea of memory. We were tasked with changing the living experience of the apartment in order to erase the ghosts of an unpleasant past, while still taking the utmost care in ensuring that the physical history of the apartment, expressed in its character and materiality, could be preserved in all of its glory. The materials which were decided to hold the greatest historic and aesthetic values were the cement floor tiles and the clear chestnut herringbone parquet flooring, both of which were preserved and restored.

Save this picture!
© Sara Magni
© Sara Magni

The rest of the apartment makes use of free-standing and built-in furniture elements of warm laminated birch plywood, bringing warmth to the apartment. The use of level changes is the theme that reoccurs throughout the apartment. From the small entrance hall (the genkan) to the elevated bathroom, and even to a cozy elevated sleeping nook, the theme of level changes aims to highlight the constant transition from a dark past to a brighter future in addition to the obvious spatial benefits.

Save this picture!
© Sara Magni
© Sara Magni

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Milan, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ATOMAA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsItaly
Cite: "House For a Physicist / ATOMAA" 30 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955892/house-for-a-physicist-atomaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream