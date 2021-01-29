Holiday House in Sifnos / A_2_Architects

+ 22

Design Team: Sotiris Anyfantis, Sofia Zioga, Vilma Agrafioti

Supervision: Sofia Zioga, David Gonzalez Redondo

Structural Design: Antonis Kotis

Mep Design: EMG

Construction: Nikos Kargios

Interior Designer: Sofia Zioga, Catherine Wojtyczka, Dw agency

Styling: Ioli Chiotini

City: Milos

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the complexity and the volumes of the Cycladic architecture, the summer house of totally 250 m2 unfolds around a hillside of the island of Sifnos looking towards the charming valley of Agios Ioannis and the Aegean Sea.

The unique and wild location, the astonishing views of the sea and the North-East orientation of the site, all define the layout and the forms of the volumes proposing the main building with the pool area, on the upper natural terrain, while the smaller volumes of the suites spread at lower levels. The summer house conceived as a small Cycladic complex of different white washed and stone cleded volumes, harmoniously blended into the nature and the terrains, looking towards the sea.

The spatial composition of different volumes, all connecting with paths, terraces, stone walls and pergolas, establish a continuity between building and landscape. The layout proposes the main entrance and the communal areas on the larger, main building on the upper natural plateau, and distinct them from the rooms, which organised at different volumes at lower level. This configuration ensures that all the areas have full privacy and facing east, enjoying panoramic views.

The Cycladic simplicity and purity exemplified by the white washed cubic volumes, combined with stone cladded volumes and walls made of locally quarried stone. The wooden openings in different sizes, remain rather small following the traditional and sustainable island architecture. They designed in every room in such a way to frame unique views, allowing the light but keep the midday summer sun out.

The white washed house typology of the Cycladic architecture, the stone cladded volumes and the hand builted stone walls, combined with cement floors, Chestnut pergolas and wooden openings. The use of the natural and raw materials is carried on the interior where white built-in sofas and kitchen, combined with exposed concrete ceilings and cement floors.

The minimal aesthetic concluded with marble, for the baths and the countertop of the kitchen, and natural oak furniture, all contributing to a warm atmosphere of refined elegance. The common minimal aesthetic of the interior and the exterior areas, combines the traditional architecture with contemporary elements, bespoke and specially selected vintage furniture along with works of art from owners’ travels.