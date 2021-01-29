Submit a Project Advertise
  5. CR.IS Apartment / A2OFFICE

CR.IS Apartment / A2OFFICE

CR.IS Apartment / A2OFFICE

Vila do Conde, Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. This is a page turn. The apartment (the house), the one of the last twenty years, was full of memories and objects of memories. Memories have a specific place, inside each one (“nothing is lost, everything is transformed”). The house needed to breathe again, gain space, light and color.

Plan
Plan
Changing is good, even if it does not move. Because the roots are in place. The essential was maintained, the possible changed. It opened up, lit up and colored.

Section
Section
Address:Vila do Conde, Portugal

