CR.IS Apartment / A2OFFICE

City: Vila do Conde

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. This is a page turn. The apartment (the house), the one of the last twenty years, was full of memories and objects of memories. Memories have a specific place, inside each one (“nothing is lost, everything is transformed”). The house needed to breathe again, gain space, light and color.

Changing is good, even if it does not move. Because the roots are in place. The essential was maintained, the possible changed. It opened up, lit up and colored.