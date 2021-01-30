Submit a Project Advertise
Kvitfjell Cabin / Erling Berg

Kvitfjell Cabin / Erling Berg

© Alejandro Villanueva

  Contractor: Fron Bygg AS
  Lead Architect: Erling Berg
  Country: Norway
© Alejandro Villanueva
© Alejandro Villanueva

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the landscape on the top of Kvitfjell (“White Mountain”) in Norway, this narrow cabin stretches 26 meters to frame the views of the surrounding mountaintops and the horizon beyond towards the south-west. Using traditional methods of construction, the entire cabin is built out of local pine wood.

© Alejandro Villanueva
© Alejandro Villanueva
Plan
Plan
© Alejandro Villanueva
© Alejandro Villanueva

The exterior, both walls, and roof is wrapped in untreated wood panels that will naturally grey over time. The entire interior is wrapped in white oiled pine - keeping the light of the space in the darker winter hours. All though every main room in the cabin got view south-west, following the sun, bedrooms and bathrooms are kept discreet, with storage in the walls, leaving more space for the open kitchen, dining, and family room.

© Alejandro Villanueva
© Alejandro Villanueva
Section
Section
© Alejandro Villanueva
© Alejandro Villanueva

Following the typography of the plot, the main living spaces and the en-suite are lowered in the landscape, with vaulted ceilings, creating a spacious atmosphere where the cold nature outside connects with the warm interior through the larger glass openings.

© Alejandro Villanueva
© Alejandro Villanueva

