Kvitfjell Cabin / Erling Berg

Houses • Norway Architects: Erling Berg

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 145 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Villanueva

Contractor: Fron Bygg AS

Lead Architect: Erling Berg

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the landscape on the top of Kvitfjell (“White Mountain”) in Norway, this narrow cabin stretches 26 meters to frame the views of the surrounding mountaintops and the horizon beyond towards the south-west. Using traditional methods of construction, the entire cabin is built out of local pine wood.

The exterior, both walls, and roof is wrapped in untreated wood panels that will naturally grey over time. The entire interior is wrapped in white oiled pine - keeping the light of the space in the darker winter hours. All though every main room in the cabin got view south-west, following the sun, bedrooms and bathrooms are kept discreet, with storage in the walls, leaving more space for the open kitchen, dining, and family room.

Following the typography of the plot, the main living spaces and the en-suite are lowered in the landscape, with vaulted ceilings, creating a spacious atmosphere where the cold nature outside connects with the warm interior through the larger glass openings.