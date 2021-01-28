Semalam Boutique Hostel / Sixthree Studio

Hospitality Architecture, Hostel • Medan, Indonesia Architects: Sixthree Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Dulux Toto Trimble Navigation , Vray Manufacturers:

Owner Client: Semalam Boutique Hostel

Lead Architect: Divan Thomas

Design Team (Architects): William Samin

City: Medan

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Semalam is a charming boutique hotel strategically nestled in the middle of holiday routes in North Sumatra. Offering 24 cozy capsule beds, Semalam is aptly translated to “One Night”, further emphasizing it‘s function as a quick transit spot before travelers journeyed on to their next destinations.

Having to work with a limited budget, we design by subtraction or simplification like removing the wall paint to expose the bricks and eliminating the need for paint then we create a void at the center of the building to let the natural light coming in.

For the façade since its already been renovate by the previous owner we changing back to mimic the original structure but with our own interpretation.

With sufficient arrangements for green and wooden elements, Semalam is transformed into a space that is far from temporary or impersonal – but rather, a memorable and healing escape you didn’t know you needed.