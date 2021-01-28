Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Restelo / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

House in Restelo / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

Save this project
House in Restelo / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 52

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Pedro Domingos Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AEG, BRUMA, Berker, 2GM, Betãolis, Carpinlux, Roca
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Restelo near Belém. A neighborhood made up of single-family houses disposed of in an amphitheater shape towards the Tagus river. The house is located on the north limit of this set, in the transition between the two store housing and multifamily buildings with 4 floors. The house for a family of 5 people is located in a small plot, at the south of the complex of multifamily housing buildings. The south facade of the house is the “face” of the long housing block.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

A monolith in exposed concrete that develops on 4 floors, seeking on each floor to establish different relationships with the water tank, the garden, and the view towards the river. A conventional program for a large family is spread over four floors. The ground floors for the social areas and the last two floors for the private areas. The stairs that link all floors located on the north side of the house establishing different relationships of complicity between the floors, uniting them in a single space. The ground floor drawback in relation to the main body of the house conquering a garden for the house. This floor contains a family room, guest bedroom, storage, technical areas, and laundry. The entrance floor, where the living room and kitchen are located, uses a generous balcony that opens into the garden and the water tank.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The 1st floor contains the 3 children's bedrooms organized around a patio, a gathering space. The top floor contains the bedroom and other spaces for the parents ending on a generous balcony, a belvedere looking towards the river. The south facade is designed with a set of balconies and patios, which generate a deepness, protecting the living spaces and disrupting the vertical scale of the house.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pedro Domingos Arquitectos
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Restelo / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos" [Casa no Restelo / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos] 28 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955838/house-in-restelo-pedro-domingos-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream