Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theme Parks
  4. Croatia
  5. Paleo Park / NFO

Paleo Park / NFO

Save this project
Paleo Park / NFO

© Nenad Ravnić© Bosnić+Dorotić© Bosnić+Dorotić© Bosnić+Dorotić+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Theme Parks, Educational Architecture, Landscape
Bale, Croatia
  • Architects: NFO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nenad Ravnić, Bosnić+Dorotić
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Conty, Eltor
  • Architecture:Kata Marunica, Nenad Ravnić, Filip Vidović, Ana Begović, Nikica Pavlović, Dijana Pavić
  • Architectural Design:Andrea Kocelj
  • Construction:IF Projekt
  • HVAC:Termoprojekting
  • Electrical Installation:K-TIM
  • Landscape Design:Boris Gerenčević
  • Fire Protection:Inspekting
  • Contractor:Plima
  • City:Bale
  • Country:Croatia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

Text description provided by the architects. In 1992, dinosaur bones emerged in Colona Bay on the coast of Bale in Istria. It is assumed that about ten species of dinosaurs inhabited this area. One of them is the brachiosaurus, almost the largest dinosaur that existed on Earth whose weight reached up to 30 tons and could reach a length of 20 to 25 meters. Due to their great discovery, Bale was included in the World List of Paleontological Sites. The Bale site, as far as is known, is the only site in the world that hides fossilized remains under the sea, and it is assumed that some are as old as 200 million years.

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

The Paleo Park within Camp Mon Perin is a combination of a themed amusement water park and an educational research polygon with the aim of approaching and popularizing this archaeological site in the Bale Coast.

Save this picture!
© Nenad Ravnić
© Nenad Ravnić

The complex itself covers over 16,000 square meters, placing all enclosed facilities under green roofs that fit the natural configuration of the terrain to the maximum with the use of fluid lines. The water content flirts with the stylized silhouette of a dinosaur, which becomes visible from the educational promenade on the roof.

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić
Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

The complex consists of an entrance reception, a large swimming pool, a children's pool, a swimming pool with a hot bath, an indoor catering facility, a covered outdoor bar, toilets, a sun deck and a souvenir shop. Several life-size dinosaur sculptures have been placed next to the pools, dinosaur bones have been exhibited as part of the children's sandstones of the "archaeological site", and a walk on the roof where one can follow the course of reptile development on Earth. During the design, great care was given not to disturb the existing natural environment and to preserve the indigenous vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

Paleo Park is becoming a tourist example of exploiting a given, impressive story for commercial purposes, but with a dose of educational character presented in a fun way.

Save this picture!
© Nenad Ravnić
© Nenad Ravnić

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bale, Croatia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NFO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTheme parksEducational ArchitectureLandscapeCroatia
Cite: "Paleo Park / NFO" 28 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955835/paleo-park-nfo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream