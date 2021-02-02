Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Portugal
  5. Zalando Technological Hub / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

Zalando Technological Hub / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

Save this project
Zalando Technological Hub / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

© João Guimarães© João Guimarães© João Guimarães© João Guimarães+ 8

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices, Offices Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Design Team:Luís Rebelo de Andrade, Pedro Duarte Silva, Frederico Duarte Ferreira, Inês Martins
  • Construction:Civilcasa - Construções
  • Client:Zalando
  • City:Lisbon
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Zalando is a leading online fashion platform in Europe, which started as a startup in 2008 and today employs 32,000 people worldwide. Lisbon was the chosen city to be the destination of the third international technological hub.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The project, in Avenida da Liberdade, creates the right environment for the Zalando team to improve the store's digital experience, also reflecting its young and dynamic spirit.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Da Liberdade, 1250-096 Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Luís Rebelo de Andrade
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Zalando Technological Hub / Luís Rebelo de Andrade" [Hub Tecnológico Zalando / Luís Rebelo de Andrade] 02 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955817/zalando-technological-hub-luis-rebelo-de-andrade> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream