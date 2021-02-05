Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. House 13² / B2A

House 13² / B2A

Save this project
House 13² / B2A

© Maxime Verret© Maxime Verret© Maxime Verret© Maxime Verret+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Dijon, France
  • Architects: B2A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maxime Verret
  • Interior Design:Paule Design
  • City:Dijon
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention strives to work with what is already there, keeping the actual qualities of the existing house. The setting on the plot preserves a large opening from the street towards the park, the extension being a real opportunity to redefine the relation between construction and nature. The project offers a new façade widely open on the garden. The position on the site topography and the structure create a continuity between the street level and the park level. Around the building, the landscape layout sets up the ground elevation in a softer way.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret

The plan is organised around a central core, setting crosswise views and facilitating natural ventilation. The project compactness limits the façade length, hence the need for material and energy while the structure is put off at the edge of the construction, producing an open plan with flexible spaces.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret

This central unit hosts bathrooms and technical elements in connection with the existing network. The link-up between the old house and the extension forms a slit of light and a visual opening through the building. This line at the encounter of the two roofs guides rainwater to a collecting tank under the terrasse, which is used to irrigate the garden.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Verret
© Maxime Verret

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
B2A
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "House 13² / B2A" 05 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955787/house-132-b2a> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream