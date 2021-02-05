House 13² / B2A

+ 18

Houses • Dijon, France Architects: B2A

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 230 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Maxime Verret

Interior Design: Paule Design

City: Dijon

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention strives to work with what is already there, keeping the actual qualities of the existing house. The setting on the plot preserves a large opening from the street towards the park, the extension being a real opportunity to redefine the relation between construction and nature. The project offers a new façade widely open on the garden. The position on the site topography and the structure create a continuity between the street level and the park level. Around the building, the landscape layout sets up the ground elevation in a softer way.

The plan is organised around a central core, setting crosswise views and facilitating natural ventilation. The project compactness limits the façade length, hence the need for material and energy while the structure is put off at the edge of the construction, producing an open plan with flexible spaces.

This central unit hosts bathrooms and technical elements in connection with the existing network. The link-up between the old house and the extension forms a slit of light and a visual opening through the building. This line at the encounter of the two roofs guides rainwater to a collecting tank under the terrasse, which is used to irrigate the garden.