Antioquia's Educational Parks: 13 Examples of Learning-Centered Infrastructure in Colombia

Educational architecture is crucial for creating spaces that, not only nurture and mold the minds of the future generations, but also provide spaces for the wider public to come and share knowledge and ideas.
In the Department of Antioquia, world famous for the innovative city of Medellín, the project Parques Educacionales, or Educational Parks, aims to provide spaces throughout the municipalities for teachers, students, and the public to engage in activities centered on science and technology. Along with giving communities the spaces and tools necessary to promote education and culture, the parks demonstrate the role of architecture in creating environments dedicated to learning. In this article, we highlight 13 of the parks and their impact on the communities they serve.
Parque Educativo Mayaba- Zaragoza Antioquia / ROHO + TAU
Place: Zaragoza Municipality, Zaragoza, Antioquia
Date: 2017
Educational Park For Reconciliation / Jaime Cabal Mejía + Jorge Buitrago Gutiérrez
Place: San Pedro de Urabá, Antioquia
Date: 2016
Educational Park Zenufaná / FP arquitectura
Place: Venecia, Antioquia
Date: 2015
Abejorral Educational Park - Astillero Del saber / DARP
Place: Abejorral, Antioquia
Date: 2015
Entrerrios Educational Park / Laboratorio de Arquitectura y Paisaje
Place: Entrerríos, Antioquia
Date: 2015
Río de Guaduas Educational Park / Célula Arquitectura
Place: Chigorodó, Antioquia
Date: 2015
Uramita Educational Park / FP arquitectura
Lugar: Uramita, Antioquia
Fecha: 2015
Mi Yuma Educational Park / Plan:b arquitectos
Place: Puerto Triunfo, Antioquia
Date: 2015
Marinilla Educational Park / El Equipo de Mazzanti
Place: Marinilla, Antioquia
Date: 2015
Parque Educativo de Remedios / Relieve Arquitectura
Place: Remedios, Antioquia
Date: 2015
San Vicente Ferrer Community Center / Plan:b arquitectos
Place: Rionegro-San Vicente Ferrer, San Vicente, Antioquia
Date: 2015
Raíces Educational Park / Taller Piloto Arquitectos
Places: El Peñón de Guatapé, Antioquia
Date: 2015
Vigía Del Fuerte Educational Park / Mauricio Valencia + Diana Herrera + Lucas Serna + Farhid Maya
Place: Vigía Del Fuerte, Antioquia
Date: 2014
