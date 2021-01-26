Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Bagua Residence / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Bagua Residence / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Save this project
Bagua Residence / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

© Joshua McHugh© Joshua McHugh© Joshua McHugh© Joshua McHugh+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Aspen, United States
  • Architects: Rowland+Broughton Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8250 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Joshua McHugh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ann Sacks, Benjamin Moore, Caesarstone, Carl Hansen, Christopher Boots, Kohler, Lacava, Miele, Rejuvenation, Toto, Waterstone, Waterworks, Amuneal, Ancient Surfaces, Andrianna Shamaris, Art Lucio Fontana, Blackman Cruz, Cle, DLV, Decorative Materials, +27
  • Contractor:Schlumberger Scherer Construction
  • Interior Design:Terri Ricci Interiors
  • Landscape Architect:Land Design 39
  • Lighting Design:LEAX
  • Structural Engineer:KL&A
  • Mep Engineer:AEC
  • City:Aspen
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a single-acre, cliff-side site with significant mountain and valley views, this 5-bedroom, 8,250 square foot family home embraces the concept of Bagua, an organizing element of Feng Shui that helps determine spatial relationships and encourages energy, balance, and flow. The entry sequence begins through an open steel gate and continues into a garden courtyard, where weathered flagstone and vertical cedar plank walls are punctuated by expanses of windows that blur lines between indoors and out.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

An over-scaled, custom wood door provides entry into the house. Inside, flow transitions from double-height spaces, including an open living and dining great room, to more intimate spaces accessed through light-filled corridors. Views and outdoor living areas are captured and accessed via floor-to-ceiling, steel-framed windows and doors, and clerestory windows allow an influx of additional light in the center volume. Purposefully smaller in size and designed primarily for sleeping, family bedrooms adjoin a communal “kid’s corner,” which encourages interaction and play. The master suite was discretely designed to facilitate health and wellbeing.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Custom hot yoga and exercise rooms adjoin the space, which opens directly to a 75-foot-long, all-season lap pool. Throughout the home, the interior design focuses on combining soft textural finishes, natural materials, well-scaled furnishings, and curated artwork. A combination of active and passive energy systems, including a 70-panel photovoltaic array, extensive daylighting and glazing, and motorized clerestory windows, ensures the home is as sustainable and efficient as possible. Altogether, the goal of creating a profoundly serene and harmonious sense of place was achieved.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rowland+Broughton Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Bagua Residence / Rowland+Broughton Architecture" 26 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955766/bagua-residence-rowland-plus-broughton-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream