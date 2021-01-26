Bagua Residence / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

+ 27

Contractor: Schlumberger Scherer Construction

Interior Design: Terri Ricci Interiors

Landscape Architect: Land Design 39

Lighting Design: LEAX

Structural Engineer: KL&A

Mep Engineer: AEC

City: Aspen

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a single-acre, cliff-side site with significant mountain and valley views, this 5-bedroom, 8,250 square foot family home embraces the concept of Bagua, an organizing element of Feng Shui that helps determine spatial relationships and encourages energy, balance, and flow. The entry sequence begins through an open steel gate and continues into a garden courtyard, where weathered flagstone and vertical cedar plank walls are punctuated by expanses of windows that blur lines between indoors and out.

An over-scaled, custom wood door provides entry into the house. Inside, flow transitions from double-height spaces, including an open living and dining great room, to more intimate spaces accessed through light-filled corridors. Views and outdoor living areas are captured and accessed via floor-to-ceiling, steel-framed windows and doors, and clerestory windows allow an influx of additional light in the center volume. Purposefully smaller in size and designed primarily for sleeping, family bedrooms adjoin a communal “kid’s corner,” which encourages interaction and play. The master suite was discretely designed to facilitate health and wellbeing.

Custom hot yoga and exercise rooms adjoin the space, which opens directly to a 75-foot-long, all-season lap pool. Throughout the home, the interior design focuses on combining soft textural finishes, natural materials, well-scaled furnishings, and curated artwork. A combination of active and passive energy systems, including a 70-panel photovoltaic array, extensive daylighting and glazing, and motorized clerestory windows, ensures the home is as sustainable and efficient as possible. Altogether, the goal of creating a profoundly serene and harmonious sense of place was achieved.