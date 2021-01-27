ArchDaily is continuing a six-year-long tradition of celebrating the best architecture drawings of the year. The 2020 edition highlights a carefully-curated collection of architectural drawings and visualizations with a wide variety of techniques and representations, all orientated towards a common goal of sharing ideas, visions, and designs.
The list has been assembled by members of ArchDaily's Content Team who have been privileged to have a front-row seat as readers, architects, and designers across the world share their finest work with us. The selected drawings have become not only a valuable tool for the dissemination of architectural inspiration and knowledge but also a demonstration of the symbiotic relationship between perceived contrasts: old craft and new technologies, two dimensional and three dimensional, narrative and analytical, fictional and practical.
The 59 drawings, collages, sketches, diagrams, and axonometric have been curated and categorized below for your enjoyment and inspiration.
Architectural Collage
Architectural Drawings
Conceptual Designs
Context
Architectural Diagrams & Axonometric
Architectural Sketches
The Best Drawings of 2020 were selected by members of the ArchDaily's Content Team: Hana Abdel, Fabián Dejtiar, María Francisca González, Clara Ott, Matheus Pereira, Paula Pintos, Han Shuang, Eduardo Souza, Antonia Piñeiro, and Nicolas Valencia.