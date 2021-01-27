Submit a Project Advertise
World
Flash Battery Headquarters / Studio Bocchi

Flash Battery Headquarters / Studio Bocchi

© Atelier XYZ© Atelier XYZ© Atelier XYZ© Atelier XYZ+ 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Warehouse, Office Buildings
Sant'Ilario d'Enza, Italy
  • Architects: Studio Bocchi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Atelier XYZ
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Carrier, Estel, Knauf, Rockfon, Viabizzuno, FLOS, Florim, Forbo, Schuco
  • Design:francesco bocchi
  • Project Manager:carlo bocchi
  • Structural Project:tesi system
  • Mep & Hvac Consultants:esp-pagliani
  • General Contractor:Ale s.r.l.
  • City:Sant'Ilario d'Enza
  • Country:Italy
© Atelier XYZ
Text description provided by the architects. The new Flash Battery headquarters concretely represents the leap of a company from a young start-up to an international company. Therefore in this programming the key points of the project were clear and pragmatic: structural simplicity to ensure flexibility, cost containment and speed of execution, combined with attention to the image and the creation of pleasant and functional work environments in the optics of the "smart office" and a flexible and luminous production area, the need for the building to be a landmark that communicates the spirit and image of the company.

© Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ
From these inputs we started by thinking of simple shapes in which the office body has been "emptied" in the center to obtain a glass atrium around which the interior spaces develop, creating a patio that on the ground floor becomes a green courtyard that welcomes visitors at the entrance. The vertical distribution system with suspended stairs and walkways increases the sense of lightness and brightness.

© Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ
Outside, the wall infills have been reduced to a minimum, leaving the entire glazed ground floor that visually detaches the other two floors from the ground. These latter are characterized by a glazed facade screened by a projecting metal sunshade that creates a new volume, defined by a pattern that seems to dematerialize the facade in a dynamic movement of lines.

© Atelier XYZ
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Atelier XYZ
The interiors of the offices are conceived as open-space, where workstations alternate with common areas, areas for sharing and collaboration, phone booths, meeting rooms and relaxation areas, creating a dynamic and shared environment.

© Atelier XYZ
Project location

Address:42049 Sant'Ilario d'Enza, Reggio Emilia, Italy

