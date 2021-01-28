Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Firmeza Apartment / Pablo Pita Arquitectos

Firmeza Apartment / Pablo Pita Arquitectos

Save this project
Firmeza Apartment / Pablo Pita Arquitectos

© José Campos Architectural Photography© José Campos Architectural Photography© José Campos Architectural Photography© José Campos Architectural Photography+ 23

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments, Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Porto, Portugal
  • Design Team:Pablo Rebelo, Pedro Pita, Deborah Spiaggia
  • Builder:Jlook and Feel PQBS
  • City:Porto
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Campos Architectural Photography
© José Campos Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. FIRMEZA is the refurbishment of a downtown apartment in Porto. Its previous display was fragmented and confusing, lacking coherence and hierarchy.

Save this picture!
© José Campos Architectural Photography
© José Campos Architectural Photography

The intervention sets a clear night/day layout - on one side the bedrooms, on the other a group of contiguous living areas. In the middle, a curved curtain wall characterizes the space, defining it with a scenic and ludic gesture. At the end of this axis, a mirror plays with the spatial perception.

Save this picture!
Proposal Plan
Proposal Plan

It is an exercise in clarity and lightness.

Save this picture!
© José Campos Architectural Photography
© José Campos Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© José Campos Architectural Photography
© José Campos Architectural Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pablo Pita Arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Firmeza Apartment / Pablo Pita Arquitectos" [Apartamento Firmeza / Pablo Pita Arquitectos] 28 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955744/firmeza-apartment-pablo-pita-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream