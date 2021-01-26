Forja House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
Cinfães, Portugal
  • Design Team:Pablo Rebelo, Pedro Pita
  • Consultants:Gatec
  • Construction:José Jesus Mouta, João Moreira & Filhos
  • City:Cinfães
  • Country:Portugal
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. Forja House is a small dwelling located in a Portuguese village, close to Douro River. The nature of the terrain, characterized by a succession of slopes, defines the typology of the solution, embedded in the hill. Facing a privileged landscape, but facing the northeast, a slender solution is chosen to maintain the views, without giving up the best solar orientation - opening generous spaces on both
sides.

© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos

The context is bucolic, with difficult access and close to some houses. Among these, the oldest in schist stand out, mixed with more recent examples that fail to mimic older models, resulting in a partially uncharacteristic context.

© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
Axonométrica
Axonométrica
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos

The house, more isolated from this set, assumes its contemporary and abstract nature.

© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos

The interior is characterized by the simplicity of its materials, also reflected in a clear and direct typological design. The social floor resumes to a single central volume in plywood, contrasting with the concrete floor. A fluid design is intended, with the living, dining and kitchen spaces connected as an informal and contiguous area. The relation with nature is privileged with generous windows.
The fact that this floor is elevated results in a close relation with the canopies, which have a very strong presence in the characterization of the interior social space. The lower floor, partially buried, and associated with the sleeping area, has a more protected and cavernous logic

© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
Section elevation
Section elevation
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos
© Pablo Pita Arquitectos

Cite: "Forja House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos" [Casa Forja / Pablo Pita Arquitectos] 26 Jan 2021.

