Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. KPF's Mixed-Use Project in Southeastern France, M Lyon, Granted City Permit Approval

KPF's Mixed-Use Project in Southeastern France, M Lyon, Granted City Permit Approval

Save this article
KPF's Mixed-Use Project in Southeastern France, M Lyon, Granted City Permit Approval

KPF has revealed that its mixed-use project M Lyon has reached the first milestone and was granted city permit approval. Located in Lyon La Part-Dieu, the first business district in Southeastern France, the 30,000 square meter intervention was designed in collaboration with local architect SOHO Atlas in Fine.

© Atchain, courtesy of KPF© Atchain, courtesy of KPF© Atchain, courtesy of KPF© Atchain, courtesy of KPF+ 6

Encompassing a wide variety of uses, offering retail, office, and residential space, the French development “reinterprets the strong architectural and historical signature of the Part-Dieu District while incorporating contemporary markers to achieve “smart building” status”.

Save this picture!
© Atchain, courtesy of KPF
© Atchain, courtesy of KPF

Designed by KPF with the support of local architect Soho Atlas, M LYON takes on a large central atrium, generating optimum natural light for occupants. Moreover, the feature gives the project a sense of unity despite its large dimensions.

Related Article

KPF Completes Tallest Office Tower in Midtown Manhattan

Integrating the latest technological innovations, the building will exceed regulatory expectations for environmental performance. In addition, the envelope provides a minimum of 30% comfort opening, the L-shaped residential block is surrounded by balconies with controlled vegetation beds and the green roof is accessible from the amenities level.

Save this picture!
© Atchain, courtesy of KPF
© Atchain, courtesy of KPF

M Lyon

  • Architecture Firm: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
  • Completion Year (if applies): 2024
  • Gross Built Area: 323,000 SF// 30,000 M2
  • Program: Mixed-use, Office, Residential, Retail
  • Project Location: Lyon, France
  • Lead Architects: Dominic Dunn
  • Renderings credits: Atchain
  • Clients: DCB Capital
  • Collaborators: SOHO Atlas in Fine (Architect of Record)

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "KPF's Mixed-Use Project in Southeastern France, M Lyon, Granted City Permit Approval" 08 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955721/kpfs-mixed-use-project-in-southeastern-france-m-lyon-granted-city-permit-approval> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream