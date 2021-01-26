Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Brazil
  5. Espaço Horizontes Museum / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

Espaço Horizontes Museum / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

Save this project
Espaço Horizontes Museum / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco ArquiteturaCortesia de Dado Castello Branco ArquiteturaCortesia de Dado Castello Branco ArquiteturaCortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura+ 17

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Museum, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Itirapina, Brazil
  • Architects: Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  749
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Espírito Santo, Ketesi, Portobello
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. In 1929 when Valentim dos Santos Diniz left the village of Pomares, in the Portuguese province of Beira Alta, on his way to Brazil. He came only at the age of 16, driven by the ambition of a wider horizon. When he first glimpsed Brazil, still inside the ship, what he saw was a gigantic rock outcropping in Guanabara Bay. He soon discovered that it was called Pão de Açucar.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

He carried a striking memory to São Paulo, where he settled and got a job in commerce. Two decades later, in 1948 - already married to the Portuguese daughter Floripa Pires - Valemtim would give the same name to the pastry shop and in 1959 to the first supermarket, which gave rise to Grupo Pão de Açucar, one of the largest national retailers. These stories, the strong Catholic belief - especially in Nossa Senhora de Fátima and Santa Rita - and all the business undertaken now are perpetuated in Espaço Horizontes, on the family farm. The trajectory is told there through a detailed collection. We took advantage of a structure in the farmhouse that was deteriorated and to recover it meant preserving history and memories.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

We are also concerned with not creating anything that would attack the landscape because the view of the horizon is very beautiful. Everything has been restored, from the brick walls to the frames of the bays and a new element added to the facade: a tall box of corten steel. It intervenes in the original construction, but without clash, because of the rustic appearance. While the bricks allude to the family's past, steel refers to the future.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Cortesia de Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Itirapina, Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Espaço Horizontes Museum / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura" [Museu Espaço Horizontes / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura] 26 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955660/espaco-horizontes-museum-dado-castello-branco-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream