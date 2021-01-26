Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Building in Travessa da Portuguesa / BICA Arquitectos

Building in Travessa da Portuguesa / BICA Arquitectos

Save this project
Building in Travessa da Portuguesa / BICA Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 23

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments, Refurbishment, Residential
Lisbon, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The main purpose of this intervention was the expansion and comprehensive rehabilitation, interior and exterior, of an urban building located in Travessa da Portuguesa, in Lisbon. This building consists of 3 floors, attic and basement and was built in the second half of the 6th century or in the beginning of the 7th.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Elevation 01
Elevation 01
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the attic level up, the roof was demolished, converting it into a new duplex with a living space and a terrace on the upper level overlooking the Tejo River. Facing the street, a green zinc mansard was built with three balcony windows aligned by the original ones under them. This green zinc mansard contrasts with the roof made in clay Marseille tiles.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan 03
Plan 03
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The green color so characteristic of the Bica neighborhood - painted on window frames, shutters, rails, and solid wood doors - was also elected to coat the traditional azulejo tiles that cover the façade of this building. The deep color glaze of these tiles, which were exclusively produced in an artisanal way for this building, give chromatic rhythm to the street and highlights the architectural elements in limestone such as stonework, pilasters, and cornice.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Regarding the compartmentalization inside the building, we corrected the organization of functional spaces, favoring the living and dining rooms that have windows facing the street. The two bedrooms turn to the windows and balcony to the back and the Kitchenette and bathroom stay in the most interior space.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The color used on the exterior walls was brought inside and used in the entire building. The tiles that make the façade are also part of the interior, in the bathrooms. For the backsplash of the kitchen counters, we had three-dimensional tiles produced whose color was tuned by the painting of the walls. The floors are made in Riga wood and the cabinets in acer plywood. The furniture was chosen or designed to suit the architecture, to ensure full coherence in relation to the principles underlying the dwelling of this building.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tr. da Portuguesa - Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BICA Arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentBuildingsResidentialPortugal
Cite: "Building in Travessa da Portuguesa / BICA Arquitectos" [Edifício na Travessa da Portuguesa / BICA Arquitectos] 26 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955615/building-in-travessa-da-portuguesa-bica-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream