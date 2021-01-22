Taketa City Library / Takao Shiotsuka Atelier

Submit a Project Advertise
© Toshiyuki Yano

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Library, Public Architecture
Taketa, Japan
  • Architect:Takao Shiotsuka Atelier
  • Structure:Fir Architects
  • Environment:ARUP
  • Electrical:AES Design
  • Furniture:Yasushi Fujimori Atelier
  • Lighting:Izumi Okayasu
  • Signage:High Mountain
  • Textile:Yoko Ando
  • Exterior:Studio Terra
  • Art:Naoko Sekine
  • City:Taketa
  • Country:Japan
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. Open the castle town.  

Taketa City in Oita Prefecture has a population of about 20,000, on the center of Kyushu and bordering on Kumamoto Prefecture. The center of the city is a castle town surrounded by mountains on all sides, and it still retains the unique atmosphere by the town divisions and the width of streets. 

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

However, there are few people walking around in the city, and the city is trying to overcome this situation by promoting* "Castle Town Revitalization project", and the spearhead of the project was the rebuilding of the library. The plan uses a gabled roof and white walls by considering affinity to the landscape of the castle town, and performs a "division of the roof" and a "Separation of the roof and the wall".  We tried to incorporate the castle town's environment of light, wind, and landscape into the architecture through the gaps that were created.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Plan
Plan

The interior of the building is a connected space with a large volume, and the book stacks characterizes each space.  The book stacks are gently curving around the library like water and wind currents. The arrangement was inspired by the idea of incorporating the flow of wind in the architecture, which flows in a certain direction throughout the year.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

The book stacks encourage visitors to move around, and the various heights of the stacks create a space that is appropriate to the location. We tried to create characteristic space, for example, the south open stacks like a bright plain, the north open stacks like a quiet forest, and the second floor open stacks like an intimate cave. There is no further expansion of the castle town, and landscape elements such as town divisions, street widths, roofs and walls are not going to change.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Section
Section

This common sound of unchanging is the essence of this town. On top of that, it makes the site opened across the town divisions and makes the roof and walls opened to draw in the environment of the castle town, and provide the necessary equipment to encourage people's movement. It is the opening of the castle town from the "unchanging order" that it possesses. We have a feeling that the new town is going to start.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Address:Taketa, Oita, Japan

