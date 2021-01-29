Which Are the Most Demanded BIM Profiles in Large Architecture Studios?

Save this picture! Autodesk Navisworks Manage. Image Cortesía de GoPillar Academy

Currently, specialized technical skills in the use of BIM methodology are in high demand, especially in the field of architecture. Even during the pandemic, job offers in this area have remained relatively stable, especially due to the flexibility of this methodology and the possibility of working collaboratively from remote locations. However, when looking for a new job, those interested in BIM should consider several questions: What am I specialized in? What areas are in highest demand? What type of professional BIM role is the most common?

As the architecture and construction industries slowly familiarize with the world of Building Information Modeling, we must appreciate each of the BIM roles as well, many of which are likely a mystery to the average industry worker. BIM Modeler, BIM Manager, BIM Coordinator, BIM Consultant, BIM Analyst, BIM Project Manager. These are only some of the roles that we have read and heard so much about. To better grasp and differentiate them, we highlight two distinct characteristics according to which each role can be measured: breadth of knowledge and professional experience.

Evaluating these characteristics, we can conclude that the more experienced, the higher the position a BIM professional holds within a company. But on the other hand, the broader their knowledge of the BIM methodology, the greater the range of possibilities when finding a new job.

Save this picture! Revit Structure . Image Cortesía de GoPillar Academy

Returning to the beginning of this article and, after doing a quick job search, we can verify that the BIM modeler profile is one of the most requested. This role is the most abundant in any project carried out with BIM methodology. A common organization chart for any project is to have three modelers, a BIM coordinator, plus one BIM Manager. Therefore, this BIM role is not only the most demanded, but also the most necessary in terms of the number of professionals required.

It is very common for those interested in this methodology to educate themselves in BIM modeling in the discipline of architecture. As soon as they have mastered this, many professionals decide to stop their BIM training and dedicate themselves entirely to this branch of knowledge. This is the reason that BIM specialists in the more specific facilities (MEP) and structures disciplines are also highly sought after.

Save this picture! Revit MEP. Image Cortesía de GoPillar Academy

After quickly analyzing employment and job search platforms, we may realize that BIM Coordinators and BIM Managers are in high demand by architecture companies as well. The most important characteristics that differentiate these jobs from BIM modelers are that both require broader professional experience, as well as a more extensive knowledge of BIM software and disciplines.

Next, we list the most common functions of the different BIM roles that may exist in a company.

BIM MODELER

3d modeling.

Knowledge of project standards.

BIM LEADER

Responsible for modeling areas.

Establish modeling standards.

Liaison between modeling and project management teams.

BIM COORDINATOR

Approval of coordination documentation.

Nexus between design and modeling.

Responsible for correct compliance with the BEP.

BIM MANAGER

Responsible for the BEP signature.

Responsible for process standardization.

Team evaluation.

General coordination of the project.

To sum up, if professionals want to specialize in the use of the BIM methodology, or if they have already been introduced to it, there are many possibilities and paths toward success. This simply depends on the specialty chosen and the experience acquired along the way.

Save this picture! BIM Map. Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Cortesía de Zaha Hadid Architects

