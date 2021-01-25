Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Franzen House / Robert Gurney Architect

Franzen House / Robert Gurney Architect

Save this project
Franzen House / Robert Gurney Architect
Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

© Anice Hoachlander© Anice Hoachlander© Anice Hoachlander© Anice Hoachlander+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Washington, United States
  • Engineering :United Structural Engineers
  • General Contractor:Commonwealth Building and Design
  • City:Washington
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

Text description provided by the architects. This new house, located in Mohican Hills Maryland is constructed on a steeply sloping, wooded site. Distant views of the Potomac River are afforded in the late fall, winter, and early spring. A simple rectangular volume, the house is revealed as a two-story structure seen from the street. This extends an additional two stories on the opposite elevation to take advantage of the steep grade, resulting in a four-story volume facing the Potomac River. The house is anchored into the earth with two concrete end walls, extending all four stories. Wood-framed walls clad In Shou Sugi Ban with minimal fenestration connect the two concrete walls at the front of the house. On the woodland side, the four-story infill is mostly glass. This is articulated in the fenestration and the exterior material choices.

Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander
Save this picture!
Northwest elevation
Northwest elevation
Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

A series of decks and balconies extend from the glass façade to provide outdoor living experiences at each of the four levels on the wooded side. The street-side remains relatively solid, with most service and utility core elements dedicated to that side. Corten panels and a wood fence define a private front yard. Access to the house is provided with a bridge extending from the street.

Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

The end of the bridge provides a platform with a panoramic vista towards the woods and a moment to pause before proceeding towards the front door. The path to the front door and vertical movement connecting the four levels are carefully orchestrated with selected landscape views and visual connections into a double-height living space, that organizes the composition.  

Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander
Save this picture!
Main living level floor plan
Main living level floor plan
Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

The project is modulated as a series of experiences that lead you away from the street and ultimately into a tranquil environment to enjoy the serene, wooded landscape.  

Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Robert Gurney Architect
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Franzen House / Robert Gurney Architect" 25 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955589/franzen-house-robert-gurney-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream