Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Red House / TARA | Taller de Arquitectura

Red House / TARA | Taller de Arquitectura

Save this project
Red House / TARA | Taller de Arquitectura

© Jaime Navarro© Jaime Navarro© Jaime Navarro© Jaime Navarro+ 53

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: TARA | Taller de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Daltile, Interceramic, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect:Gerardo Villalobos
  • Engineering:QADROS Ingenieros
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a house located in Mexico City, in one of the first areas developed after the expansion of the city in 1950. The project was built on one of the few free lots that remain in the area, so the approach was to develop the project from scratch. The location of the lot is unique since it has a triple front, two to the street and one to a pedestrian walkway. This allowed generating facades to the outside although being a lot between party walls. Due to the pedestrian walkway, an area of three meters was left free, allowing the pedestrian walkway not to be cloistered.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Floor Plan First Floor
Floor Plan First Floor
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Since the lot is of 160m2, seeking balance in the constructed volume by generating the largest amount of free area possible was prioritized. A rectangular prism aligned to a wall was chosen because of this, which allowed us to explore views, openings, cracks, extractions and additions. The exploration of the architecture, the routes and the spaces started from this geometric volume. The project was conceived as a single volume that will house all the spaces, but this volume, forceful in its form and its materiality on the outside, is free on the inside, welcoming, transparent and honest. For this, bare finishes were used where the materials expressed their beauty and harmony from their construction process, without treatments and without coatings.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Floor Plan Second Floor
Floor Plan Second Floor
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The annealed clay wall was selected as the envelope in most of the walls with the reinforcement structure embedded in it, the bare concrete as an element of continuity that binds together the upper slab and stairs, the wooden ceiling that provides warmth, and the steel profiles in exposed reinforcements of the building and window frame as a link between the other materials.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TARA | Taller de Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Red House / TARA | Taller de Arquitectura" [Casa Roja / TARA | Taller de Arquitectura] 25 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955562/red-house-tara-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream