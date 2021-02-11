Open Registration: 5th Edition of the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention

Save this picture! THE EUROPEAN AWARD FOR ARCHITECTURAL HERITAGE INTERVENTION OPENS REGISTRATION FOR ITS 5TH EDITION, COINCIDING WITH ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY

The Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention’s 5th call, addressed to professionals related to interventions in architectural heritage –architects, historians, archaeologists...–, opens its online registration on Monday, December 21, 2020 and will remain open until March 12, 2021. On this occasion, any completed work, carried out or published in the European geographical area during the period between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2020, and which meets the requirements of the 4 categories of the award can be entered:

*Category A: Intervention in built heritage

All architectural, permanent or ephemeral interventions in architectural properties of heritage interest.

*Category B: Exterior spaces

All interventions in the historic public space, in monumental and cultural landscape environments.

*Category C: Urban planning

All planning work aimed at the protection, conservation and enhancement of

architectural heritage.

*Category D: Disclosure

Those initiatives, activities and actions that are aimed at disseminating the values of

architectural heritage.

This 5th edition, as was the case in the previous call, has opted for a jury dynamic that gives visibility to a relevant number of works and thus contributes to recognizing the optimum level of good heritage practice in Europe. In this sense, in category A, the jury will make a selection of up to 15 and in B, a maximum of 10, from which, in both cases, will emerge an award-winner and three finalists; on the other hand, in categories C and D, there will be one winner and three finalists. In addition, in accordance with this aim, from all the work presented, the award

management, for the second consecutive year, will award a Special Mention for Restoration to the intervention that from a technical and methodological point of view stands out for its quality, precision and respect. All the works presented will be added to the Digital Archive of the Award, which already has more than 800 entries from 27 different European countries.

The European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention, led by Ramon Calonge, Oriol Cusidó, Marc Manzano, and Jordi Portal, architect members of the group AADIPA, that in its previous edition reached significant figures –with 239 candidatures and 23 countries represented–, aspires to continue increasing participation and quality, to consolidate its European scope and to involve associations, citizens and other agents related to heritage in order to open up to society.

On the other hand, and coinciding with celebrating the maturity reached with the ten-year duration of the project that have made the call possible, its directors reveal their main challenge for the future: to move on from looking to reflecting. Therefore, one of the objectives of the Award, in addition to maintaining its growth and recognizing the best works, is to showcase the plurality of approaches in the field of intervention in the architectural heritage of Europe.

As happens every year, the official award ceremony will take place within the framework of the International Biennial of Architectural Heritage Intervention. A conference that is organized by the award management, with the support of the COAC, AADIPA and the Generalitat de Catalunya, and that will hold its 5th edition in May 2021 in Barcelona.