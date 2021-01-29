Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Studio No.2 / SpaceStation

Studio No.2 / SpaceStation

Save this project
Studio No.2 / SpaceStation

© Weiqi Jin© Weiqi Jin© Weiqi Jin© Weiqi Jin+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses
Weihai, China
  • Architects: SpaceStation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Weiqi Jin
  • Lead Architects:Ling Li, Zheng Wang, Jiutai Li
  • Design Team:Chen Feng, LIli Xu, Huiqin Liao, Youchen Ou, Fang Lu, Chenyang Di, Hanyu Shi
  • Structural Design:Lei Zhu
  • Electromechanical Design:Tianxiong Yan
  • Water Supply And Drainage Engineering:Sha Zhang
  • Construction:Weihai Construction Group Co. Ltd
  • City:Weihai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Studio No.2 is located by a stream in a valley. From a distance, this building is just three spacious platforms stacked on the hillside. The lowest platform has extended to the pond below. The railings of the platform and some beam-like structures are interspersed together to extend the structure to a greater area.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Looking closer, these slab-like structures and slopes form rich angles, dividing two unclosed "yards" from nature. These seemingly random structures obey a strict modulus, with a height of 1.5 meters vertically, and the floor height of the building is, therefore, determined to be 3 meters.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In fact, all the interior space is hidden in the lower part of the platform, disappearing in the shadow cast by the wide cantilever. The interior and exterior of the building are divided by only a few glass sliding doors. When the doors are fully opened, the interior and the platform form a complete space.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
elevation
elevation
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The interior space has 160 square meters and is divided into two floors. Each floor can be used as an independent studio. At the same time, the two floors can also be used together to become a complete working and temporary living space.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Including the bedroom, every room has two entrances with hidden sliding doors. When the doors are fully opened, the fluidity of the space is ensured.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SpaceStation
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Studio No.2 / SpaceStation" 29 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955554/studio-n-spacestation> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Weiqi Jin

2号工作室 / 空间站建筑师事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream