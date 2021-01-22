Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Ililsiho Pavilion / studio fragment

Ililsiho Pavilion / studio fragment

Ililsiho Pavilion / studio fragment

© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu+ 42

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Houses
South Korea
  • Architects: studio fragment
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kim Donggyu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GUBI, HAY, FLOS, RICHARD LAMPERT, WIE EIN KINO
  • Pavilion Design Team:Studio Fragment
  • Architects:Chaum Aarchitect Office
  • Construction:Dana Architects
  • Clients:Bae Yongsik
  • Landscape:Dewsong Place
  • Interior Design:Studio Fragment
  • Country:South Korea
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Text description provided by the architects. Ililsiho is located in the middle of Jeju Island and is a private rental house for tourists traveling to Jeju Island. Jeju Island is a tourist destination with a unique natural landscape. In general, tourists who come to Jeju Island come to enjoy and appreciate nature away from the urban.

© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

The client wanted a space where such travelers could feel the nature enough in Jeju Island, so the resting space was calm and neat, so that they could concentrate on relaxation. We tried to construct a space that was adequately emptied between nature and dwelling.

© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Concrete was exposed to show the properties of the material as it is, and decorative things were excluded. We simply focused on the flow, mass, and gaze of the space, and all buildings have a long form. The two buildings, the pavilion and the main building, were arranged horizontally and connected the two spaces with a tunnel.

© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

In the living room, while passing through the courtyard and looking at the pavilion on the other side, it was possible to feel a relaxed sense of space, and in the pavilion on the other side, the living room was arranged horizontally so that the living room could be read at a glance.

© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Main Building - Elevation A
Main Building - Elevation A
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

The tunnel connecting the pavilion and the main building is obscured from the courtyard and the outside, playing an intermediate role between the pavilion and the main building. It is an independent space while having a connection that connects with the direction towards the two spaces. It was intended to keep the gaze of people who use the space inside, and hoped that it would be a space where people could fully enjoy a rest and relaxation in Ilsiho if they stay outside the building.

© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Cite: "Ililsiho Pavilion / studio fragment" 22 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955525/ililsiho-pavilion-studio-fragment> ISSN 0719-8884

