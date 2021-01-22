Tree House / Studio Guilherme Torres

+ 59

City: Curitiba

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born the minute I stepped on the site. When I looked at the surrounding trees, I had to bring that into the project.

It revolves around the idea of a house suspended and camouflaged between the canopy of a series of tree trunks, elevating the common areas, including the pool, to create comfort and privacy.

The large floor-to-ceiling windows bring the nature inside the house. However, the ground floor is not forgotten: It uses the topography of the site to create beautiful concrete steps, filled with water and plants, that surround the outdoor kitchen at the end of the terrain.