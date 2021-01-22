Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Foo House / The Ranch Mine

Foo House / The Ranch Mine

Save this project
Foo House / The Ranch Mine

© Roehner + Ryan© Roehner + Ryan© Roehner + Ryan© Roehner + Ryan+ 45

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Phoenix, United States
  • Architects: The Ranch Mine
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5795
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Roehner + Ryan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kohler, International Window Corporation, Monte Carlo Fans, Wolf
  • Builder:Identity Construction
  • Landscape Architect:The Green Room Landscape Design
  • City:Phoenix
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

Text description provided by the architects. Pottery has played a critical role in most societies in human history as well as our modern-day understanding of those societies. In 2018, owners of a large piece of land centrally located in Phoenix, including a ceramic artist, approached architecture firm The Ranch Mine to design a new home in which their family could grow and create. Influenced by the ancient art of pottery, ‘Foo’ is a house designed to be rigid in structure while malleable in use, precise in form while imperfect in texture, and varied in volume while limited in materials.

Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

Schematically the house is broken into its functional elements, a living volume, a sleeping volume, and a utility volume. They are arranged on the site to create a large courtyard, using the buildings to provide privacy and shelter from the desert sun. The outdoor areas were designed for both pleasure and production. Stepping out from the house you are welcomed into a covered patio with a dining and grilling area just steps away from a sunken fire pit area, olive grove, and pool with an integrated Baja shelf and hot tub providing numerous entertaining possibilities for all types of weather. In terms of production, the property includes a chicken coop, citrus grove, stone fruit grove, and raised planting beds for vegetables and herbs.

Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
Plan - Main house
Plan - Main house
Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

The exterior of the house is composed of materials well suited for the harsh, desert environment such as board-formed concrete, rusted corrugated metal, hand-troweled stucco, steel, and glass. Each material is unique in texture and finish, changing over time with help from the weather, and composed in ways to contrast and complement each other. The interior adds wood to this palette, adding warmth and also history, as a fallen tree was reused to create the custom dining room table and the stair treads to the loft. Wood cabinetry is often used right up against the board-formed concrete in places like the kitchen, powder room vanity, and homework nook in the hallway.   

Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

Double height and vaulted spaces were used throughout the home to change the feeling of the living spaces and highlighted by elements like the board-formed concrete fireplace that draws your eye up to the ceiling and over the open living space to a loft that features a steel bar for taking in distance mountain views. The vaulted ceiling in the pottery studio lets in natural light filtered by an old tree while the vaulted ceilings in the kids’ rooms allow for a reading loft above the ensuite bathroom and closet.

Save this picture!
© Roehner + Ryan
© Roehner + Ryan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
The Ranch Mine
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Foo House / The Ranch Mine" 22 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955497/foo-house-the-ranch-mine> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream