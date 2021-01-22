Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. 98 Front Apartments / ODA New York

98 Front Apartments / ODA New York

Save this project
98 Front Apartments / ODA New York

© Aaron Thompson© Aaron Thompson© Aaron Thompson© Aaron Thompson+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Brooklyn, United States
Save this picture!
© Aaron Thompson
© Aaron Thompson

Text description provided by the architects. 98 Front Street is a 10 story 189,000 sqf ground-up mixed-use building in DUMBO Brooklyn. The property is bound by Adams street on the east, York Street on the south, Fleet Alley on the west, and Front Street on the north.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Thompson
© Aaron Thompson

The building has a cellar that contains a mechanical, residential lobby, residential apartments, indoor swimming pool, storage and recreation spaces. 1st floor contains parking, community facility, and residential. Floors 2-10 contain residential only. There are private and public decks and mechanical spaces at the roof level.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Thompson
© Aaron Thompson
Save this picture!
© Aaron Thompson
© Aaron Thompson
Save this picture!
© Aaron Thompson
© Aaron Thompson

The structural system is cast in place concrete with the architectural concrete facade and punched window system. There will be approximately 164 residential units in the building and 66 attended parking spots arranged in quadruple stackers. 

Save this picture!
© Aaron Thompson
© Aaron Thompson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:98 Front St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ODA New York
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "98 Front Apartments / ODA New York" 22 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955482/98-front-apartments-oda-new-york> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream