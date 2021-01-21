Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Parikrama House / SPASM Design Architects

Parikrama House / SPASM Design Architects

Save this project
Parikrama House / SPASM Design Architects

© Umang Shah© Umang Shah© Umang Shah© Umang Shah+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Landscape
Nandgaon, India
  • Architects: SPASM Design Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8050 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Umang Shah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: panoramah!®
  • Design Team:Sangeeta Merchant, Sanjeev Panjabi, Divyesh Kargathra, Pratishi Shah
  • City:Nandgaon
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

Text description provided by the architects. Approached by a friend who represents a Minimal-window producer from Portugal, called PANORAMAH. We, were given the task of developing a sort of case study home, in the Murud region amidst a coconut grove. The windows being super high-tech and modern in their presence were meant to disappear against the verdant view. 

Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The plan evolved like a two headed worm, with the sleeping spaces in series and the higher main living and dining spaces flanking opposite ends of the series. The idea being, the tracing of a PARIKRAMA, a circum-ambulatory path, while moving from spaces, always in contact with the outside.

Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

The entire construction was planned in TILT- UP STONE slabs, hence allowing the minimal windows into cavity walls, Granite 40 millimeters. Thick was the material of choice. STONE, has a sense of time built into it, like the GRANDFATHER of building materials. It is also a highly sustainable material to build with due to the least number of processes on it, from quarry to site.

Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

Conceived as a super modern yet ancient vessel this construct, is a simple assemblage of giant panels of glass against huge Stone slabs. A Primitive sense of dwelling pervades, as the day turns into a starry night sky and the light pours out of the glass making the stone invisible, A REVERSAL of what one perceives in the day….  Once all else decays the Stones will still stand…..

Save this picture!
© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SPASM Design Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLandscapeIndia
Cite: "Parikrama House / SPASM Design Architects" 21 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955468/parikrama-house-spasm-design-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream