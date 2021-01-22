Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021
Breitenbach Landscape Hotel 48° Nord / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter + ASP Architecture

Breitenbach Landscape Hotel 48° Nord / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter + ASP Architecture

© Florent Michel @11h45© Yvan Moreau

Hotels, Landscape Architecture
Breitenbach, France
  Collaborating Architects: ASP Architecture
  City: Breitenbach
  Country: France
© Florent Michel @11h45
© Florent Michel @11h45

Text description provided by the architects. Breitenbach Landscape Hotel proposes a holistic and a true ecotourism experience in Alsace, inspired by Scandinavian traditions and building on the region’s culinary, wellness, and nature opportunities.

© Florent Michel @11h45
© Florent Michel @11h45
Site plan
Site plan
© Yvan Moreau
© Yvan Moreau

Perched on the heights of the Alsatian village of Breitenbach, the landscape hotel 48° Nord reinterprets the traditional Scandinavian hytte, a place of retreat and reconnection with wild nature. At the heart of a protected Natura 2000 site, the project was designed to fit into a preserved setting without ever disturbing it.

© Yvan Moreau
© Yvan Moreau
Floor plans + section
Floor plans + section
© Yvan Moreau
© Yvan Moreau

A Franco-Danish client, a Norwegian architect, a common attraction for design and natural materials. It was from this exceptional meeting that the 48° Nord project was born. Breitenbach landscape hotel encapsulates daring architecture and design, a spirit of well-being, and a sharp culinary culture.

© Florent Michel @11h45
© Florent Michel @11h45

By uniting local identity with the landscape through forms still unseen in the region, the architect gave 48° Nord a unique architectural expression.

© Florent Michel @11h45
© Florent Michel @11h45

Project location

Address: 67220 Breitenbach, France

