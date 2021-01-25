Submit a Project Advertise
World
Most Beautiful House / Leo Romano

© Salvador Cordaro

Houses, House Interiors
Condomínio Terras de São José I, Brazil
  Architects: Leo Romano
  Area:  1100
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Salvador Cordaro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gil Fialho, Maranata Alumínio, Oro Stones, kitchens
© Salvador Cordaro
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Condominium Terras de São José, in Itu, São Paulo, the 1100m2 residence received from the owners the affectionate name of "The most beautiful house". The wide sloping terrain protects a portion of native forest. In this way, the project appropriates these characteristics for the definition of the architectural party. Few lines define the reinforced concrete structure. It is this evident structure that makes the volumetry appear to float over the terrain. The pillars are treated as sculptures and receive the slabs that duplicate at the ends of the building.

© Salvador Cordaro
Plan - Ground floor
© Salvador Cordaro
In one of them, the gym overlaps the landscape. The natural slope of the land is used to the maximum, so that the main floor is "loose" from the ground, as in stilt houses, making the garden cross the entire surface below the house. The highest side of the land preserves the forest that borders the entire wing of the rooms. The rooms also enjoy the exuberant nature. The L-shape of this floor is clear: bedrooms, living rooms, kitchen, balcony and gym are sequenced and continuous, and their uses can be identified both internally and in the external observation of architecture. On the main plateau the pool and other elements are developed conviviality like the ground fire plaza.

© Salvador Cordaro
Sections
© Salvador Cordaro
At the bottom of the land are the support and service environments, such as garage, warehouses, staff rooms and laundry. With its own language, the house stands out from the architectural complex in the condominium in which it is inserted. Although robust in size, it translates in a poetic way and takes the way of life of the residents. It combines boldness with simplicity of materials. It brings the sky to itself, and has with nature the closest to the dialogues.

© Salvador Cordaro
