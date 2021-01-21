Submit a Project Advertise
  4. Sweden
  5. Öland Summerhouse / Margen Wigow arkitektontor

Öland Summerhouse / Margen Wigow arkitektontor

Öland Summerhouse / Margen Wigow arkitektontor

© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman+ 20

Sweden
  • Architects: Margen Wigow arkitektontor
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Åke E:son Lindman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hajom
  • Project:Cecilia Margen Wigow
  • Country:Sweden
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. Holiday home on Öland. The summer house is located on the island of Öland in southern Sweden. The islands barren and windswept landscape with vast fields, low vegetation and limestone formations have inspired the design of the building.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Plan
Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The limestone walls and the extended roofs protect against weather and wind and the large glass sections take in the view of the sea and the landscape outside. The limestone comes from a local stone quarry and has the same color as the surrounding limestone slabs.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Wood panels on the outside are especially sawn and untreated so they over time will have the same gray color as the stone. The terraces are made of concrete. On the inside the floors are of concrete and the carpentry and wall panels made of ash.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

