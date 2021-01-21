Kauchuk Residential Towers / Meganom

-
Architects: Meganom
- Area: 26370 m²
- Year: 2015
- Photographs: Daniel Annenkov, Ilya Ivanov
- Lead Architects:Tatiana Lagotska
- Design Team:Yury Grigoryan, Ilya Kouleshov
- Masterplan:Sergey Skuratov Architects
- Construction Engineering:Finproekt
- City:Moscow
- Country:Russia
Text description provided by the architects. The three brick towers are a part of a new residential complex built on the site of the demolished Kauchuk factory. Buildings are formed around a city pond brought back to its historical place by the new masterplan.
The architecture of the entire block is united by the facade matrix and a material palette.
Kauchuk's deep facade creates large windows in apartments, keeping the interior safe from the extra sun and prying eyes. The shapes of the towers are designed to create a solid sculpture while their shell remains light and permeable.
The building's cellular structure evokes an object that is rooted in an industrial context while capturing a natural character.