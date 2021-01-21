Kauchuk Residential Towers / Meganom

+ 18

Lead Architects: Tatiana Lagotska

Design Team: Yury Grigoryan, Ilya Kouleshov

Masterplan: Sergey Skuratov Architects

Construction Engineering: Finproekt

City: Moscow

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. The three brick towers are a part of a new residential complex built on the site of the demolished Kauchuk factory. Buildings are formed around a city pond brought back to its historical place by the new masterplan.

The architecture of the entire block is united by the facade matrix and a material palette.

Kauchuk's deep facade creates large windows in apartments, keeping the interior safe from the extra sun and prying eyes. The shapes of the towers are designed to create a solid sculpture while their shell remains light and permeable.

The building's cellular structure evokes an object that is rooted in an industrial context while capturing a natural character.