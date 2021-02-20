Submit a Project Advertise
Villa SP / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Padua, Italy
  • Lead Architects:Alessandro de paoli, Mirco de franceschi, elisabetta baldan, marco sartori
  • Structural Engineer:Sandro vanin
  • Mechanical Engineer:Giuseppe giunta
  • Text:Paolo guidotto
  • Visualization:Daniele volpato
  • Project And Management:Enrico todaro, Silvia canton
  • Model:Margherita vegro, Andrea grigoletto, marco turcato
  • City:Padua
  • Country:Italy
© Alessandra Bello
Text description provided by the architects. The particularity of the area suggested a building intervention that re-proposes, in the current interpretation, a residential building that can be traced back to an architecture that respects the surrounding natural environment and with references to traditional forms and building techniques. The intention behind the project was therefore to create a discreet architectural volume, developed on a single level, that dialogues with the surrounding rural landscape and can find a discreet and proportionate insertion.

© Alessandra Bello
The project, therefore, aims to the realization of an essential and sculptural architecture through the modeling of a "monolithic" volume where, the external brick wall facing, with light lime plastering, recovers the concept of the surrounding walls, typical of the surrounding countryside. The main volume comes from two subtractions: on the south side, the volume of the entrance patio, and on the north, the porch, which wants to emphasize the view towards the cultivated landscapes and.

© Alessandra Bello
Longitudinal section
© Alessandra Bello
The volumetric conformation of the project starts with a review of building typologies typical of the Venetian countryside such as the "bracciantile house", which began to spread in the early nineteenth century, and the "palazzetto".

© Alessandra Bello
Architecturally, the building is composed of a single body on one level and has a rectangular plan with a ratio of 1:2. The construction is characterized by a brick coating with lime plaster with a light shade, in order to allow the reading of the texture, and from the four-asymmetrical pitched aluminum metal cover.

© Alessandra Bello
The main rooms of the house are organized through the north-south longitudinal distribution axis. This path, endowed with its own expressive-compositional force, culminates with the view towards the cultivated fields to the north. At the end of it, a porch overlooking the main garden whose flared walls further strengthen the dialogue between the building and the surrounding natural landscape.

© Alessandra Bello
