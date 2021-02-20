Villa SP / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti

+ 24

Houses • Padua, Italy Architects: depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 270 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Alessandra Bello

City: Padua

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The particularity of the area suggested a building intervention that re-proposes, in the current interpretation, a residential building that can be traced back to an architecture that respects the surrounding natural environment and with references to traditional forms and building techniques. The intention behind the project was therefore to create a discreet architectural volume, developed on a single level, that dialogues with the surrounding rural landscape and can find a discreet and proportionate insertion.

The project, therefore, aims to the realization of an essential and sculptural architecture through the modeling of a "monolithic" volume where, the external brick wall facing, with light lime plastering, recovers the concept of the surrounding walls, typical of the surrounding countryside. The main volume comes from two subtractions: on the south side, the volume of the entrance patio, and on the north, the porch, which wants to emphasize the view towards the cultivated landscapes and.

The volumetric conformation of the project starts with a review of building typologies typical of the Venetian countryside such as the "bracciantile house", which began to spread in the early nineteenth century, and the "palazzetto".

Architecturally, the building is composed of a single body on one level and has a rectangular plan with a ratio of 1:2. The construction is characterized by a brick coating with lime plaster with a light shade, in order to allow the reading of the texture, and from the four-asymmetrical pitched aluminum metal cover.

The main rooms of the house are organized through the north-south longitudinal distribution axis. This path, endowed with its own expressive-compositional force, culminates with the view towards the cultivated fields to the north. At the end of it, a porch overlooking the main garden whose flared walls further strengthen the dialogue between the building and the surrounding natural landscape.